Eritrea: Seminars For Diaspora Nationals On Objective Situation

Public seminars focusing on the objective situation in the homeland, as well as global and regional developments, were conducted for nationals in Italy, South Sudan, South Africa, and Angola.

At the seminars conducted in Italy, Mr. Fesehatison Petros, Eritrea's Ambassador to Italy, addressed nationals in Rome; Mr. Teklesenbet Imam, Eritrea's Consul General, addressed nationals in Bologna; and Mr. Girmay Habtemicael, Head of Public Affairs, addressed nationals in Bari. The seminars focused on the political and security situation and developments in the region.

At the seminar in Juba, South Sudan, which was attended by over 650 nationals, Mr. Tsegai Mehari, Consul of Eritrea, and Mr. Romodan Ahmedin, Head of Public and Community Affairs, provided briefings on the diplomatic efforts being exerted by the Eritrean Government to ensure regional stability based on mutual respect.

The participants expressed their conviction to play their due part in national affairs.

At the seminar he conducted for nationals on the objective situation, Mr. Saleh Omar, Eritrea's Ambassador to South Africa and the Southern African countries, called on nationals to strengthen their participation in national political, economic, diplomatic, media, and cultural activities.

In the same vein, Mr. Desale Tekleab, Eritrea's Consul General in Angola, conducted a seminar for nationals residing in Luanda on the objective situation in the homeland, as well as regional and global developments.

The participants expressed their readiness to strengthen their participation in efforts to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity and adopted a five-point resolution.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.