Bengal: Four Ports Identified For Bunkering Alternative Fuel For Green Maritime Ops

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 21 (IANS) The Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) released a document titled“Study on Potential Demand and Pricing of Alternative Marine Fuels in India” during the workshop titled“Safety First at Sea: Enhancing Safety & Compliance Standards across Indian Shipping” held recently in Mumbai.

The study, undertaken by DNV under the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) GreenVoyage2050 Programme, in partnership with DGMA and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), examines India's potential to emerge as a regional bunkering hub for low- and zero-carbon marine fuels.

It provides an assessment of vessel traffic patterns, existing and projected marine fuel demand, alternative fuel pricing, cost competitiveness and bunkering infrastructure and operational considerations.

"The report identifies Mundra, JNPT, Chennai and Tuticorin as key locations for potential alternative fuel bunkering development, with projected demand reaching 42–65 petajoules (PJ) by 2035 and 113–293 PJ by 2047, under different scenarios," the DGMA has said in a statement.

The study also outlines a phased roadmap for 2026–2047, focusing on the establishment of initial bunkering operations, expansion of infrastructure and services, development of safety and regulatory frameworks and India's long-term positioning within regional and global green shipping networks.

It provides valuable insights for advancing alternative marine fuel adoption, strengthening bunkering infrastructure and supporting maritime decarbonisation, contributing towards India's transition to cleaner and more sustainable shipping.

The DGMA has already set a deadline for the use of ethanol-blended fuel by commercial vessels when they enter Indian coastal waters. Ship owners and managers have been given time to make necessary changes in equipment and build tanks on ships to store ethanol to be blended with marine diesel.

The directorate also released the“Marine Environmental Management Report 2026” during the workshop that was jointly organised in association with the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS).

It provides an overview and analysis of India's maritime environmental performance, covering carbon emissions from Indian shipping, fuel consumption trends, green shipping initiatives, single-use plastic prohibition, port reception facilities and ballast water management.

"Drawing upon environmental data for 2025, the report highlights key findings on carbon emissions, fuel consumption and marine pollution prevention, while identifying areas requiring further attention to strengthen environmental performance and regulatory compliance across the maritime sector," the DGMA has said.

The publication reflects the directorate's continued commitment to data-driven environmental governance, marine environmental protection and sustainable shipping practices, contributing towards a cleaner and more sustainable maritime future, it has been claimed.