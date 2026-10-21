Polish PM Donald Tusk Arrives In Delhi For Three-Day Visit

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday evening to kickstart a three-day official visit to India aimed at bolstering bilateral cooperation across defence, trade, and strategic sectors.

Upon his arrival at the airport, Prime Minister Tusk was warmly received by Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Choudhary.

Welcoming the Polish leader, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on social media platform X that the high-level visit is expected to provide fresh impetus to the India-Poland Strategic Partnership and further deepen the long-standing ties between the two nations.

During his stay, Tusk is scheduled to hold extensive bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Discussions will focus on expanding defence manufacturing, trade, emerging technologies, space research, and renewable energy, alongside reviews of regional and global security issues, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and India-EU relations.

Tusk is accompanied by Poland's Minister of Finance and Economy, Andrzej Domanski, and a high-level business delegation.

This marks Tusk's first visit to India as Prime Minister in 16 years, following PM Modi's historic visit to Warsaw in August 2024, which elevated bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership.

Aside from top-level diplomatic engagements in the national capital, the Polish delegation is also scheduled to attend business forums in New Delhi and Bengaluru.

Tusk will be on an official visit to India from October 21-23 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. This would be PM Tusk's second visit to India in his capacity as Polish PM, the first being in his earlier tenure in 2010, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday.

Tusk will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi on October 22, during which both leaders would review the entire spectrum of bilateral ties, which were elevated to a Strategic Partnership during the visit of PM Modi to Poland in August 2024.

The two leaders will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest, the MEA said

After concluding his engagements in Delhi, PM Tusk will travel to Bengaluru, where he will engage with various business stakeholders, including those from the Information Technology (IT) and space sectors. An India-Poland Business Forum will be held in New Delhi on October 22 and Bengaluru on October 23.

On September 4, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Radosław Sikorski, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Poland, and reviewed the progress of the Joint Action Plan 2024-28 during their meeting in Warsaw.

"This afternoon, met with Poland's Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski of Poland here in Warsaw. We reviewed the progress of our Joint Action Plan 2024-28, focusing on trade and investment, space, digital, AI, semiconductors, defence, education, shipping, mining and energy, people-to-people, culture and multilateral cooperation," EAM Jaishankar said on X after the meeting.

"Value Poland's support for deeper India-EU cooperation. Confident that the entry into force of the FTA will lead to even closer bilateral cooperation. Discussed the complex global challenges, including supply chain resilience and food, fuel and fertiliser security. Endless war must give way to end of war," he added.

During his visit to the European nation, EAM Jaishankar also called on Polish President Karol Nawrocki in Warsaw, and held talks on the positive trajectory of the India-Poland Strategic Partnership.

"Glad to call on Polish President Karol Nawrocki. Our conversation focused on the positive trajectory of our Strategic Partnership. Exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict, Middle East/West Asia, IMEC and G20," EAM Jaishankar said on X.