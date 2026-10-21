Vikaspuri Ride Incident: Woman Dies During Treatment, Section 106 BNS Added To Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) A woman injured in the ride incident at Dussehra Ground in F Block, Vikaspuri, has died during treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, while another injured person remains in critical but stable condition, according to an update in the case.

The deceased has been identified as Gudiya, aged 27, while the other injured person is Ravi, aged 35. Following Gudiya's death, Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been added to the case. Ravi continues to receive medical treatment, and his condition is reported to be critical but stable.

Gudiya was originally from Bihar and was unmarried. She had been living in Uttam Nagar with her sister and brother-in-law and worked as a domestic worker in Delhi to earn her livelihood.

Her death has added a serious dimension to the investigation into the incident, which took place at Dussehra Ground in Vikaspuri. The circumstances surrounding the incident and the events that led to the injuries sustained by the two victims are being examined by the authorities.

Investigators are also looking into the roles and responsibilities of all persons who may have been involved in or contributed to the incident. The probe is aimed at establishing the sequence of events and determining whether any negligence or other lapses played a part.

Meanwhile, Ravi's medical condition remains a key concern as he continues to undergo treatment at the hospital. Authorities are expected to proceed with further investigative steps based on the available evidence and the findings of the ongoing inquiry.

Officials have stated that further investigation is in progress. The role of every person responsible for the incident is being examined, and additional details may emerge as the inquiry advances.

The case has taken a tragic turn with Gudiya's death, while the investigation continues to establish accountability and determine the circumstances that led to the incident.