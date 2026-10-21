Air Taxis Edge Closer To Reality As The Eplane Company Integrates Evtol Flight With Airport Operations

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Ubifly Technologies Private Limited (The ePlane Company) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Noida International Airport. Moving beyond just physical infrastructure, the agreement establishes a comprehensive framework to co-develop the regulatory Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), Vertiport Management Systems, and operational ecosystem specifically required to deploy ePlane's flagshipaircraft. This collaboration paves the way for e200X-powered airport-to-airport transit, intra-city commutes, and emergency air ambulance services across the region. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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For the UAE, the collaboration offers a relevant perspective on how traditional transport and airport infrastructure can adapt to the future of air mobility. As electric aircraft become more integrated into everyday life, the focus will need to extend beyond the flight itself to include affordability, passenger experience and seamless connectivity from the doorstep to the destination. Air travel has traditionally been an event that requires advance planning, but future mobility will be about making it a more accessible, convenient and natural part of daily transportation. The Noida initiative offers a reference point for how infrastructure and passenger connectivity can evolve to support this shift

This infrastructure partnership complements key engineering progress, following the recent public unveiling of the full-scale e200X PT-01 prototype. With ground testing currently underway, the MoU ensures that the physical development of the aircraft is met with parallel advancements in ground operations and airspace integration.

To facilitate these operations, YIAPL will allocate space within the airport premises for proof-of-concept trials, vertiports, and charging stations, while aligning its airport Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to accommodate eVTOL services.

Simultaneously, ePlane Company will focus on securing necessary clearances from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), while executing the prototyping and flight testing of the e200X aircraft. The two entities will jointly engage with regulators, Air Traffic Control (ATC), and state governments to establish safety frameworks, Vertiport Management Systems, and AI-assisted fleet scheduling integrated with smart city systems.

“Deploying electric air taxis requires more than just building the aircraft; it demands the parallel development of ground infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, and operational procedures,” said.“This MoU with Noida International Airport allows us to systematically validate our operational models using drone trials before transitioning to piloted e200X flights. It is a pragmatic, step-by-step approach to ensuring that when our aircraft are certified, the airport ecosystem is fully equipped to deliver on our core promise: bypassing urban gridlock and compressing hours of road travel into minutes of safe, emission-free transit for both passengers and critical medical care.”

added that“Noida International Airport's long-term vision is closely linked with bringing innovative, future-ready infrastructure to the region. Integrating Advanced Air Mobility into our airport framework is an important part of our commitment to seamless, multi-modal connectivity. We are pleased to collaborate with The ePlane Company on developing the ground infrastructure and operational SOPs required to deliver safe, zero-emission air transit and vital emergency services to Delhi-NCR”.