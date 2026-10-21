Ruler Of Ras Al Khaimah Inaugurates The First Ras Al Khaimah's Business Consultancy In China, Strengthening Ties With Gu...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, inaugurated the Emirate's first business consultancy in China, marking a new chapter of cooperation and partnership.

Located in the industrial hub of Guangzhou, the consultancy will serve as a leading platform dedicated to strengthening Ras Al Khaimah's engagement with Chinese businesses, facilitating expanding cooperation across key sectors.

The inauguration builds on a relationship that stretches back centuries, when maritime trade connected Ras Al Khaimah with China through the exchange of goods, including porcelain and pearls. This shared history, together with more than four decades of diplomatic relations between the UAE and China, provides a strong foundation for continued cooperation.

HH Sheikh Saud said:“Our history and our experience have taught us that partners look beyond opportunity alone. They seek stability, transparency, governance and commitment. This is the environment we have built in Ras Al Khaimah.

“Today, we take a meaningful step forward in our partnership, inaugurating Ras Al Khaimah's first business consultancy in China. By establishing this consultancy, we create a lasting home along our shared path. We connect our people, our cultures and our industries. In doing so, we are ensuring that our collaboration is no longer periodic, but continuous, and no longer transactional, but truly transformative.”

HH Sheikh Saud toured the new consultancy and witnessed a traditional Chinese lion dance and the distribution of customary red packets, which added a vibrant cultural dimension to the inauguration ceremony.

As part of the celebrations, the Ras Al Khaimah 2027 Calendar Sketches Competition was held, where almost 200 Guangzhou students aged 11 to 15 were asked to explore Ras Al Khaimah through art, drawing inspiration from the Emirate's natural landscapes, mountains, beaches, heritage, culture and traditions. The 12 winning entries will feature in the official Ras Al Khaimah 2027 Calendar.

As part of his visit to Guangdong, HH Sheikh Saud also met Wang Xi, Member of the Standing Committee of Guangdong Provincial Committee, to discuss further strengthening relations between Ras Al Khaimah and the province and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors of mutual interest.

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