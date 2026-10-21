Picsart Launches Marketing Studio To Help Businesses Create, Test And Run Google Ads

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Picsart, the AI media production and distribution platform, where 100M+ creators and businesses worldwide make, market and monetize content, today launched Marketing Studio, bringing content creation, advertising strategy, creative testing and paid distribution into one connected experience. Available now, Marketing Studio combines market insights from Zappi with a Google Ads integration that lets businesses create and launch campaigns directly within Picsart.

Built primarily for solopreneurs and small-business owners with limited marketing expertise, Marketing Studio helps answer four questions: where to invest, what to create, how to launch with the optimal creative assets and what is working. It also supports agencies producing more content against tight deadlines and performance marketers who need fresh creative to test.

Hovhannes Avoyan, Founder and CEO, Picsart, explains:“A small-business owner can know their product inside out and still struggle to communicate its value to customers. We build with our customers in mind, always looking for ways to help their creative efforts work harder for their business. That's why expert guidance from AI agents at every stage of the marketing process is a core foundation of our new Marketing Studio.”

Further Detail on Picsart's Marketing Studio

What does this mean for small businesses, solopreneurs and marketing teams?

Marketing Studio turns a business's goals, product, market, competitors and audience into an advertising strategy. It provides guidance on where to invest, when to launch or scale campaigns, and when to maintain what is working. Businesses can create still images and video variations using Picsart's video models and editing tools, with support for brand consistency as campaigns grow.

Picsart is introducing three new AI agents that can be found within Marketing Studio: Pax, a Google Ads Manager Agent; Draper, an Ad Strategist Agent; and Slava, a Performance Marketer and Campaign Manager. Together, they extend support from market research and advertising strategy through campaign management and paid distribution. Picsart continues to add new agents to its roster, expanding the specialized support available to creators, prosumers and businesses alike.

How does this compare to managing creative production and advertising separately?

Marketing Studio connects the steps between developing an idea and running a campaign. Through Picsart's partnership with Zappi, the connected insights platform used by many of the world's leading consumer brands including McDonald's, PepsiCo and Vodafone, businesses can test concepts and videos before committing advertising spend. Recently launched, Vera, the agentic ad strategist, utilizes Zappi's consumer insights and predictive technology to score creative, identify improvements and inform new video variations. In validation against hundreds of ads evaluated by real consumers, Zappi's model identified stronger creative across key metrics 86–93% of the time.

The Google Ads integration lets businesses create and launch campaigns directly within Picsart, reducing the disconnected steps between production and distribution.

Mika Peterman, Strategic Partnerships & Business Development Leader, Google, adds:“Creative is the biggest driver of ad effectiveness. We're thrilled to launch Google Ads within the Picsart platform to help their users easily turn high-quality assets into high-performing campaigns from a unified workflow. By bringing creation and distribution together, we're giving small businesses the tools to launch faster, iterate quickly based on real performance, and drive meaningful growth.”

Once campaigns are running, plain-language performance insights help businesses understand results and decide what to do next. Those findings feed back into creative production, helping teams refine concepts and generate new variations.

Marketing Studio is now available within Picsart.

Notes to Editors

About Picsart

Picsart is the AI-powered platform built for a content-first world. For more than 14 years, it has empowered the next generation of storytellers to create, scale and now monetize video content. Combining intuitive design tools, AI-powered image and video creation, and MCP and CLI functions, Picsart meets creators wherever they work. With more than 100 million monthly active users and over 2.5 billion downloads to date, Picsart is powering a new era of scalable, self-directed creativity, where content fuels identity, influence, and entrepreneurship.

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