Andersen Global Expands Legal Capabilities In Argentina Through Collaboration With MHR

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Andersen Global strengthens its legal capabilities in Argentina through a Collaboration Agreement with Martínez de Hoz & Rueda (MHR), following the integration of the MBP Partners team into the firm. MBP Partners was previously a collaborating firm of Andersen Global, working alongside the member and collaborating firms of the organization to support clients with local and cross-border matters. With the integration of MBP Partners, the new Collaboration Agreement between Andersen Global and MHR extends that established relationship while strengthening Andersen Global's legal capabilities in Argentina.

MHR is a full-service law firm, advising clients across oil and gas, corporate and financial matters, energy, mining, fintech, infrastructure, technology, and other key industries. The firm supports domestic and international companies, financial institutions, investment funds, fintechs and other organizations on complex transactions, regulatory matters, and strategic business issues.

“Incorporating the MBP Partners team strengthens our ability to advise clients on increasingly complex transactions and business matters,” said José A. Martínez de Hoz, managing director of MHR.“MBP Partners has already developed strong relationships across the Andersen platform, and we look forward to building on that foundation. Our collaboration connects MHR's capabilities with global resources to support clients as their businesses expand across jurisdictions.”

“We are pleased to see the MBP Partners team join MHR and look forward to building on our working relationship as MHR joins as a collaborating firm,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen.“Argentina continues to present significant opportunities for companies navigating investment, infrastructure, and cross-border growth, and MHR's addition will provide broader support to clients pursuing transactions, investments, and growth opportunities across the region.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

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