I2c Marks A Year Of Momentum Driving Financial Institutions And Fintechs In The Race To Modernize

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- i2c Inc., a global financial technology innovator, today recapped key milestones from the past year as financial institutions and fintechs raced to modernize their banking and payments technology.

Behind that race is mounting pressure. New American Banker research in partnership with i2c found that 88% of financial institutions have accelerated their modernization timelines due to competition from digital-first banks, fintechs, and non-bank providers, with executives most often citing legacy processing architecture as the greatest barrier. Too many remain stuck choosing between legacy platforms with proven scale and modern platforms with agility.

For more than 26 years, i2c has helped clients skip that trade-off entirely. i2c's next-gen PowerOne unified banking and payments platform gives clients one global foundation to outperform competitors running on fragmented legacy stacks, composable building-block solutions to outpace a shifting market, and trusted industry ingenuity to outmaneuver an increasingly crowded field.

The Power of One Unified Platform

“This year's momentum validates a belief we've held for more than two decades: the architecture beneath financial services determines how quickly you can adapt to what comes next,” said Amir Wain, Founder and CEO of i2c.“Build one unified platform instead of stitching together the industry's fragments, and let that architecture compound in value every year clients build upon it.”

i2c's PowerOne platform runs on one global technology stack, delivering 99.999% historical availability and technical operational readiness in more than 216 markets worldwide. By design, multi-vendor setups can't match that level of reliability.

That reliability and scale translated into deeper client relationships: the number of clients that renewed or expanded their programs rose 42% over two years, and i2c's largest client portfolio grew by 46% over the same period. Whether launching credit, prepaid, and debit programs, expanding existing portfolios, or modernizing their infrastructure, clients did it all on one platform.

Belize Bank unified its Mastercard and Visa portfolios onto the platform with zero disruption, providing a fully self-service digital customer experience.“We needed a partner who could match our ambition and vision. i2c was exactly that partner for us,” shared Filippo Alario, former Chairman and CEO, Belize Bank. Crypto partnered with i2c to scale its global card program across dozens of countries without building new infrastructure. BB Americas Bank Republic Bank, which operates in 13 Caribbean markets and in West Africa, launched a new digital-first consumer credit program in Guyana on the i2c PowerOne platform, setting the stage for further expansion. Inter, a leading Latin American digital bank, turned to i2c to support its international growth with speed and operational agility. GBank chose i2c to launch, scale, and support their suite of card products and programs on a single technology stack. LAFISE Bank unified its credit programs in the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, and Honduras on i2c's single global processing platform with plans for future expansion in additional Central American markets. CoinZoom brought an international crypto debit card program to more than 152 countries supporting fiat currency alongside a wide range of cryptocurrencies on a single platform. Etail Depot selected i2c to consolidate its prepaid and debit card programs to gain a unified view across both portfolios. Industry analysts continued to validate the strength of i2c's unified PowerOne platform. i2c was named an IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100 solution provider, a Leading Vendor in Card Issuing and Processing by Celent, and an Established Leader in Juniper Research's Modern Card Issuing Platforms Market 2025–2030 report. The company also expanded its engagement in the evolving digital payments ecosystem, joining Mastercard's Crypto Partner Program and the Open Standard USD initiative to advance digital asset payments and stablecoin infrastructure for scalable, efficient global money movement. The Power of Configurability i2c's configurable technology helped clients move faster than their roadmaps planned. i2c offers more than 300 APIs and 100,000 pre-coded building blocks, backed by 1.5 million engineering hours a year and 30% of its workforce dedicated to continuous R&D innovation. Clients get real-time, self-service control over pricing, risk rules, rewards, limits, and lifecycle management, with no processor intervention or custom development. Eleven self-service portals extend that control to program managers, partners, and consumers. Industry-leading financial institutions and fintechs put those flexible building blocks to work this year. Wealthsimple Qik Banco Digital Sightline Payments Bank of Labor selected i2c to power its corporate credit card program, while CardCentral selected i2c for its prepaid program. Paybilt chose i2c's multi-currency, multi-BIN capabilities to launch a prepaid card program spanning Canadian dollars, U.S. dollars, and euros. Qbitech scaled a credit BIN program backed by both fiat and crypto. i2c's speed of innovation also earned top industry honors, including Most Innovative Fintech in Latin America by Global Finance Magazine and Overall FinTech Company of the Year by the FinTech Breakthrough Awards. The Power of Trusted Ingenuity i2c's growth is backed by a track record that the industry continues to validate. With more than 26 years in banking and payments, i2c processes over $70 billion in transaction volume annually, delivers an industry-leading 40% fraud capture rate at just 0.5% customer friction, and draws on more than 250 years of collective leadership experience and more than 1,600 global experts. i2c's record earned recognition for leadership, security, and AI-driven fraud detection this year. Wain was named Fintech Leader of the Year at Juniper Research's Future Digital Awards, received a Silver Stevie® Award for AI Leader of the Year from the American Business Awards, and was recognized with a Government of Pakistan national civil honor. The company earned Bitsight's Top 1% Security Posture rating, Best Fraud Prevention honors at the MEA Finance Banking Technology Awards, and Best AI-Powered Fraud Detection Solution from The Digital Banker's MEA Innovation Awards. With client satisfaction ratings consistently above 90%, i2c's service excellence also earned recognition as a Tech Team of the Year finalist at the Banking Tech Awards USA. i2c leaders shaped industry conversations through Forbes Tech Council articles, PYMNTS research, and podcasts. In the spring, i2c hosted its inaugural Accelerate Executive Summit, bringing together founders, CEOs, and senior decision-makers to exchange insights shaping the future of banking and payments. That same mindset guides i2c's own leadership, which grew stronger this year with several key appointments: Jason Goldberg, CRO; Joseph Schmidt, CFO; Candace Davies, CMO; Meredith Carlo, General Counsel; Angeline Tang, Global Head of Client Success; Mickey Lynch, SVP of Strategic Partnerships; and Jess Barbera, VP and Head of Sales and Business Development, LAC. “We've spent more than two decades building and continuously advancing PowerOne as one unified platform, and today we're extending that foundation for the next era of intelligent financial services," said Wain. "Our work toward agentic AI builds on the advantage of unified data, workflows, and decisioning, creating a foundation where intelligence can operate across the platform rather than being bolted onto fragmented systems. We're proud of how far we've come, but what excites me most is that the architecture we built to help our clients modernize is now positioning them to lead what comes next.” About i2c An award-winning global financial technology innovator powering credit, debit, prepaid, core banking, and money movement solutions, i2c unifies banking and payments on its proprietary PowerOne platform, transforming product personalization with a customer-centric architecture and accelerating speed-to-market with composable building-block solutions. Financial institutions and fintechs globally trust i2c to help them quickly and efficiently configure and scale differentiated financial offerings in an evolving, competitive market. Powered by innovation and driven by trust for more than 25 years, i2c blends modern ingenuity with expert reliability to supercharge exceptional banking and payments experiences for millions of users and billions of transactions worldwide. For more information, visit i2cinc and follow us on LinkedIn at @i2cinc. View source version on businesswire:

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