Corpay Cross-Border Named The Official FX Partner Of Newcastle United

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Corpay, Inc.*, (NYSE: CPAY) a global leader in corporate payments, is pleased to announce that Corpay's Cross-Border business has entered into a multi-year agreement with Newcastle United to become their Official Foreign Exchange (FX) Partner.

Through this partnership, Corpay Cross-Border will deliver comprehensive FX risk management solutions to support Newcastle United's day-to-day business operations. In addition, its award-winning platform will enable the club to manage global payments seamlessly through a single point of access.

“We're thrilled to be named the Official FX Partner of Newcastle United, one of the Premier League's most iconic and ambitious clubs,” said Brad Loder, Chief Marketing Officer, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions.“This partnership further strengthens Corpay's position as the trusted corporate payments and currency risk management provider of choice across the Premier League. We look forward to supporting the club throughout what promises to be an exciting season, both on and off the pitch.”

“We are delighted to welcome Corpay to our growing portfolio of industry-leading partners,” said Dave O'Connor, Chief Revenue Officer, Newcastle United.“As we continue to scale Newcastle United as a high-performance international business, Corpay will play a key role in supporting our global operations. Their expertise in cross-border payments and foreign exchange will help us operate more efficiently across markets, providing the financial infrastructure needed to deliver our long-term vision."

About Corpay

Corpay (NYSE: CPAY), the Global Spend Management Company, is an S&P 500 company with three primary B2B solution sets. Spend Management, provides corporate and virtual card programs and automates procure-to-pay. Cross-Border helps businesses manage foreign-currency exposure and provides global multi-currency account solutions. Vehicle Solutions, controls fuel, tolls, parking and related vehicle spend. With Corpay, the more a business controls, the less it spends. To learn more, visit .

*“Corpay” in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay, Inc.

Permalink