Global Network For The Advancement Of Metabolic Psychiatry (Metpsy) Launches With $20 Million Investment In Clinical Car...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Baszucki Group today announced the launch of the Global Network for the Advancement of Metabolic Psychiatry (MetPsy ), uniting researchers and clinicians worldwide to advance evidence-based practice in metabolic psychiatry through clinical care, education, and research. The launch is accompanied by a new $20 million grant from Baszucki Group to build a clinical and research center at McLean Hospital, a member of Mass General Brigham, creating the infrastructure to deliver metabolic approaches to psychiatric care at scale. The grant also supports medical education and training initiatives co-led by MH2, a clinical practice, training and education hub.

“Over the past five years, metabolic psychiatry has evolved from a few foundational projects into a dynamic, global movement,” said Kirk Nylen, PhD, Executive Director of MetPsy.“Real scientific breakthroughs don't happen in isolation; they require strong points of connection. MetPsy was created to be that unifying catalyst, bridging scientific and clinical disciplines to translate research into life-changing treatments for people living with severe mental illness. We are proud to launch this global initiative to drive the future of psychiatric care.”

Metabolic psychiatry is the study of how metabolism influences brain function and mental health. While neurologists have used metabolic approaches to treat brain disorders like epilepsy for more than a century, the application of this approach to psychiatric illness is an emerging area of study and practice. Over the past decade, a growing body of research has demonstrated the potential of metabolic treatments such as ketogenic therapy to improve both metabolic health and psychiatric symptoms in serious mental illnesses such as depression, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia.

As the field expands, demand for resources has grown among researchers and clinicians, as well as the patients they serve. MetPsy addresses this need by providing a centralized network for professional collaboration, shared resources, access to accredited courses, and tools for advancing clinical practice. Backed by foundational support from Baszucki Group, MetPsy aims to include organizations working across all areas of metabolic psychiatry, catalyzing future discoveries and better care.

“The launch of MetPsy reflects our family's commitment to continuing to advance the field of metabolic psychiatry worldwide,” said Jan Ellison Baszucki, Co-Founder of Baszucki Group.“As this network grows, we hope fellow funders will join us in expanding access to evidence-based metabolic interventions-a clinical approach that has restored the health and future of our son Matthew, and offers that same hope to many more.”

The McLean Center for Metabolic Psychiatry will advance the goals of MetPsy through its core pillars. Dr. Dost Öngür serves as Center Director, overseeing a clinical care center, a research program, and a medical education and training initiative which is co-led by MH2 and Dr. Christopher Palmer. Located in Belmont, Massachusetts, McLean Hospital serves as a teaching affiliate for Harvard Medical School and is consistently ranked as the top freestanding psychiatric hospital by U.S. News & World Report.

“Our multidisciplinary team brings together significant clinical and research expertise to expand patient care, offering the first mental healthcare service focused on ketogenic therapy within a larger, established institution,” said Center Director Dost Öngür, MD, PhD, Chief of the Psychotic Disorders Division at McLean Hospital and William P. and Henry B. Test Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.“The Center will demonstrate the feasibility of integrated metabolic care and provide an operational blueprint for other academic medical centers worldwide.”

"Advancing emerging approaches to mental health care requires an integrated model that spans research, clinical practice, and specialized medical education. Through this unique model, we are establishing the evidence base and training protocols needed to support multiple dimensions of metabolic psychiatry,” said Christopher M. Palmer, MD, Founder and President of MH2, Director of the Metabolic and Mental Health Program at McLean Hospital, and Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.

To learn more about the initiative or join the network, visit metpsy. To learn more about the McLean Center for Metabolic Psychiatry, visit the Metabolic Psychiatry Care page.

About Baszucki Group

Launched in 2021 by Roblox founder and Chief Executive Officer David Baszucki and best-selling author Jan Ellison Baszucki, Baszucki Group leverages grantmaking, impact investing, advocacy, storytelling, and community building to drive foundational change in science, medicine, farming, food, and environmental ecosystems. A primary focus of Baszucki Group is supporting initiatives at the intersection of metabolism, psychiatry, and neuroscience with the goal of improving mental health outcomes. For clinicians and researchers interested in learning more about metabolic psychiatry, or in joining the Global Network to Advance Metabolic Psychiatry (MetPsy), visit metpsy. To learn more about peer and family resources for metabolic approaches to mental well-being and brain health, visit Metabolic Mind, a nonprofit initiative of Baszucki Group.

About McLean

McLean Hospital has a continuous commitment to put people first in patient care, innovation and discovery, and shared knowledge related to mental health. It is consistently named the #1 freestanding psychiatric hospital in the United States by U.S. News & World Report and is #2 in America for psychiatric care in 2026-27. McLean Hospital is the largest psychiatric affiliate of Harvard Medical School and a member of Mass General Brigham. To stay up to date on McLean, follow us on Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

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