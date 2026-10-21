LTM Launches Blueversetm Valuemeshtm To Help Enterprises Scale AI Across Oracle Transformations

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--, the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises, today announced the launch of, an AI execution fabric designed to help enterprises industrialize AI across the Oracle transformation lifecycle, from strategy and implementation to operations and continuous innovation. BlueVerseTM ValueMeshTM is developed and validated by LTM as part of its Cloud Services expertise.

Built on LTM's deep Oracle expertise and BlueVerseTM portfolio, BlueVerseTM ValueMeshTM is designed to help enterprises industrialize AI across their Oracle transformation journey. It brings together AI-native delivery, intelligent automation, AI agents, managed services, intelligent business processes, industry solutions, data, and governance in a unified execution model designed to help organizations move beyond fragmented initiatives and isolated pilots and pursue scalable innovation, continuous optimization, and measurable business outcomes across their Oracle estate.

At its core, BlueVerseTM ValueMeshTM brings together three complementary AI layers:

Enterprise AI applies intelligence across Oracle transformation, software engineering, testing, application management, and cloud operations to help accelerate delivery and improve operational efficiency. Business AI embeds intelligent agents into enterprise functions such as finance, supply chain, human resources, and customer experience to automate workflows, augment decision-making, and support improved business outcomes. Industrial AI extends intelligence beyond enterprise applications into assets, field operations, and industry-specific workflows.

BlueVerseTM ValueMeshTM is powered by LTM's growing portfolio of Business AI agents, AI-led delivery accelerators, industry solutions, and data management and governance capabilities. Its 4S framework-Sense, Shape, Stand Up, and Sustain- provides a structured approach to identifying AI opportunities, designing AI-enabled solutions, deploying them at scale, and continuously optimizing performance.

“As Oracle customers move beyond experimentation, they need a partner that can translate technology investments into sustained business value. Combining LTM's decades of transformation expertise and proven delivery capabilities across the Oracle ecosystem, BlueVerseTM ValueMeshTM brings together AI-powered delivery, intelligent business processes, industry solutions, and managed services to help enterprises accelerate AI adoption, realize faster time-to-value, and optimize and innovate across their Oracle landscape,” said Krishnan Iyer, Chief Growth Officer, LTM.

To learn more about BlueVerseTM ValueMeshTM, click here or visit the LTM booth 5020 at Oracle AI World 2026 in Las Vegas.

About LTM

LTM - a Larsen & Toubro Group Company - is an AI-centric global technology services company and the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises. We bring human insights and intelligent systems together to help clients create greater value at the intersection of technology and domain expertise. Our capabilities span integrated operations, transformation, and business AI - enabling new ways of working, new productivity paradigms, and new roads to value. Together with over 87,000 employees across 40 countries and our global network of partners, LTM owns outcomes for our clients, helping them not just outperform the market, but Outcreate it. Read more at LTM.

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