USD/CHF Forecast 21/10: Bulls Target 0.8400 (Video)
I have been long in this pair for quite some time and have recently added to the position. If we rally from here and break above the 0.84 level, we could go looking to the 0.85 level, but I think that takes a spike in U.S. interest rates or perhaps a major risk appetite improvement situation where people are running from the Swiss franc in general.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThis is a long-only pair for me. It has been for months. It remains that way despite the fact that we're just hanging out during the session.Ready to trade our daily forex forecast? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from
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