AUD/USD Forecast 21/10: Bulls Eye 0.7050 Breakout (Video)
If we can break above the 0.7050 level, then I think the Aussie continues to climb, perhaps just trying to stay in the same consolidation area it has been in for about a year, between 0.6850 on the very bottom and the 0.7250 level on the top.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewUltimately, this is a market that I'll be watching very closely over the next 30 pips or so to see if we can break out and continue.Ready to trade our daily AUD/USD Forex analysis? Check out the best forex trading platform for beginners Australia worth using
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