Glancy Wine Education Foundation Online Auction Runs October 31 Through November 8, 2026

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The Glancy Wine Education Foundation (GWEF) will hold its popular online auction from October 31 through November 8, 2026. The auction is one of the foundation's most important fundraising events of the year. Proceeds fund scholarships that help underrepresented wine professionals earn professional certifications and advance their careers.







Image caption: The Chateau at Champage Lossy – one of the trips offered for the GWEF auction.

GWEF's mission is to assist underserved communities with scholarships to further their professional wine education, raise their earning power and increase diversity in the wine industry. In its six-year history, the foundation has awarded 364 scholarships totaling $457,000. More than a third of recipients have received a promotion after earning their certification.

Auction lots will include trips, one-of-a-kind tastings, special limited-production wines and more. Highlights include a three-day trip to Champagne Lossy with a stay at the château, a private tour and tasting, and a Michelin-starred dinner. Another special lot includes a five-course dinner for two at Valette in Healdsburg, CA, paired with wines from five top winemakers (David Ramey, Rochioli, Kosta Browne, Aperture and Bob Cabral). An instant cellar from noted wine writer and emeritus board member Alder Yarrow offers 36 bottles, from wines drinking well now to those that will age for 20 years. The auction is open to the public, and the link will be shared via @glancywineedfoundation close to the launch date of October 31, so be sure to follow for updates.

“Our auction is one of the biggest sources of scholarship funding we have each year,” said Ana Keller, President, Glancy Wine Education Foundation.“Every winning bid helps a wine professional take the next step in their career. As those professionals advance, the wine industry gains the talent and perspective it needs to connect with a wider range of consumers.”

The auction comes one year after GWEF became a national scholarship organization. In 2025, partnerships with the International Wine Center in New York and American Wine School, with classes in Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Detroit, added in-person programs on the East Coast and in the Midwest alongside the foundation's West Coast schools. A partnership with the Association of African American Vintners (AAAV) also opened GWEF scholarships to AAAV members. Funds raised this year will help the foundation serve students across this wider footprint.

GWEF's all-volunteer board keeps overhead at 9%, well below the nonprofit average of about 20%. Scholarship funds go directly to the foundation's wine school partners. GWEF holds a Platinum Transparency rating from Candid.

For auction updates, scholarship recipient stories and foundation news, follow GWEF on Instagram at @glancywineedfoundation.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kimberly Noelle Charles, DipWSET 415-701-9463...

Andrea Smalling, 707-266-4069...

ABOUT THE GLANCY WINE EDUCATION FOUNDATION

Established in 2020, The Glancy Wine Education Foundation (GWEF) is a registered 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, not-for-profit organization dedicated to assisting underserved and minority communities with scholarships to further their professional wine education, increase diversity and raise earning power. GWEF has awarded 364 scholarships totaling $457,000 since its founding and partners with wine schools in California, New York and the Midwest. The foundation holds a Platinum Transparency rating from Candid. Professionals in need of financial aid are encouraged to apply for scholarships year-round at .

News Source: Glancy Wine Education Foundation

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