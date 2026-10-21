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UEM Edgenta Launches Young Entrepreneurship Programme To Develop Future-Ready Vendors Arabian Post

UEM Edgenta Launches Young Entrepreneurship Programme To Develop Future-Ready Vendors Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-21 02:20:21

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 October 2026 – UEM Edgenta Berhad (“UEM Edgenta” or“the Company”), a leading Asset Management and Infrastructure Solutions company, today announced the launch of its inaugural Young Entrepreneurship Programme (YEP), a new initiative developed to identify, train and mentor young entrepreneurs within the Company's vendor ecosystem. The inaugural cohort comprises six vendors from UEM Edgenta's Infrastructure Solutions and Asset Management business ecosystems, marking the start of a structured, multi-phase journey towards operational readiness and long-term business growth.

The six vendors were selected through a rigorous, multi-tiered screening process. Companies were assessed against eligibility criteria centred on youthful leadership and business track record, before undergoing desktop audits, pre-assessments and site visits benchmarked against the Malaysia Business Excellence Framework (MBEF). Vendors demonstrating the required readiness, strategic relevance to UEM Edgenta and potential for sustainable growth were shortlisted for the inaugural cohort.

YEP is designed to build on the success of UEM Edgenta's existing Vendor Development Programme, with a sharper focus on empowering young business owners. The programme aims to develop industry-ready vendors that meet UEM Edgenta's operational and compliance standards, while strengthening their long-term business viability. In doing so, YEP supports the aspirations of Rancangan Malaysia Ke-13 (RMK13) to raise the socioeconomic standing of the rakyat, particularly through youth empowerment, digital innovation, financial inclusion, and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

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The Arabian Post

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