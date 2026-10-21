UEM Edgenta Launches Young Entrepreneurship Programme To Develop Future-Ready Vendors Arabian Post
The six vendors were selected through a rigorous, multi-tiered screening process. Companies were assessed against eligibility criteria centred on youthful leadership and business track record, before undergoing desktop audits, pre-assessments and site visits benchmarked against the Malaysia Business Excellence Framework (MBEF). Vendors demonstrating the required readiness, strategic relevance to UEM Edgenta and potential for sustainable growth were shortlisted for the inaugural cohort.
YEP is designed to build on the success of UEM Edgenta's existing Vendor Development Programme, with a sharper focus on empowering young business owners. The programme aims to develop industry-ready vendors that meet UEM Edgenta's operational and compliance standards, while strengthening their long-term business viability. In doing so, YEP supports the aspirations of Rancangan Malaysia Ke-13 (RMK13) to raise the socioeconomic standing of the rakyat, particularly through youth empowerment, digital innovation, financial inclusion, and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment