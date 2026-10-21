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BDMS Wellness Clinic And Sri Panwa Advance Scientific Wellness Through 'The Holistic Wellness Retreat', Elevating Phuket As A Global Wellness Destination Arabian Post

BDMS Wellness Clinic And Sri Panwa Advance Scientific Wellness Through 'The Holistic Wellness Retreat', Elevating Phuket As A Global Wellness Destination Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-21 02:20:20

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 October 2026 – BDMS Wellness Clinic and Sri panwa Phuket have launched“The Holistic Wellness Retreat”, combining Scientific Wellness with Phuket's tropical beauty and serenity to turn a luxury holiday into meaningful progress towards better health. Through personalized assessments and physician-guided care, guests gain a clearer understanding of their health and a practical plan to carry that progress into everyday life beyond their time away.

Set on Cape Panwa overlooking the Andaman Sea, the retreat brings preventive medicine into the privacy of Sri panwa's pool villas. Four-day, three-night and seven-day, six-night programs focus on stress management, sleep optimization and hormone balance, connecting the restorative experience of a tropical escape with an individual approach to health.

Each journey begins with an in-depth health assessment and consultation with a preventive medicine specialist. Physicians interpret the findings alongside each guest's lifestyle, concerns and goals to develop a personalized plan covering nutrition, movement, recovery and appropriate supplementation. A personal health report gives guests a documented picture of their health, with recommendations they can put into practice after returning home.

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The Arabian Post

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