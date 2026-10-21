BDMS Wellness Clinic And Sri Panwa Advance Scientific Wellness Through 'The Holistic Wellness Retreat', Elevating Phuket As A Global Wellness Destination Arabian Post
Set on Cape Panwa overlooking the Andaman Sea, the retreat brings preventive medicine into the privacy of Sri panwa's pool villas. Four-day, three-night and seven-day, six-night programs focus on stress management, sleep optimization and hormone balance, connecting the restorative experience of a tropical escape with an individual approach to health.
Each journey begins with an in-depth health assessment and consultation with a preventive medicine specialist. Physicians interpret the findings alongside each guest's lifestyle, concerns and goals to develop a personalized plan covering nutrition, movement, recovery and appropriate supplementation. A personal health report gives guests a documented picture of their health, with recommendations they can put into practice after returning home.
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