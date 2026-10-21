Jordanian Columnists Examine The Risks Of War, Israel's Strategic Shift And Economic Challenges

MENAFN - Amman Net) Jordanian newspaper columnists writing on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, examined the implications of ongoing wars and shifts in the international and regional order, the risks posed by changes in Israel's security doctrine to Jordan and the wider region, and the economic challenges facing the kingdom ahead of the sixth review of its economic reform programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Their articles focused on three main issues: the widening scope of international conflicts and the possibility of a reshaped global order, the future of relations with Israel in light of developments since the October 7 attacks, and Jordan's ability to preserve financial stability amid regional pressures and rising economic costs.

Maher Abu Tair: The World Is Moving Towards a Reckoning Through War

In his article, Settling Accounts Through War, columnist Maher Abu Tair argued that the world is entering a period of acute instability, marked by escalating military tensions, economic crises and cost-of-living protests. He warned that continued conflicts could ultimately undermine the foundations of the international and regional orders.

Abu Tair noted that the consequences of crises are no longer confined to the countries directly affected. Disruptions to energy supplies and maritime routes now have repercussions for production, prices and supply chains across the world. Citing estimates that global debt exceeded $365 trillion in the first half of 2026, he argued that mounting financial and economic pressures are increasing the risk of a wider breakdown.

He warned that the failure to resolve ongoing crises could pave the way for a broader international confrontation. For the Arab world, he suggested, the coming period would be marked by profound uncertainty and difficult challenges.

Salameh Al-Daraawi: The Sixth Review Poses a Tough Test for Jordan's Economy

Economic columnist Salameh Al-Daraawi examined the importance of the forthcoming sixth review of Jordan's economic reform programme with the IMF, against the backdrop of regional developments that have placed additional pressure on public finances and the national economy.

Al-Daraawi said higher energy, shipping and insurance costs, alongside disruptions to supply chains, had imposed an additional economic burden on Jordan. Nevertheless, he pointed to several positive indicators, including real GDP growth of 3% in the second quarter of 2026 and foreign reserves reaching $28.47 billion at the end of September.

The main challenge, he argued, lies in managing additional financial burdens estimated at more than JD400 million above previous projections, while protecting capital expenditure and projects linked to Jordan's Economic Modernisation Vision, particularly as the government prepares the 2027 budget.

Al-Daraawi added that the outcome of the review would shape Jordan's future cooperation with the IMF, whether through a new programme or an alternative economic and financial framework. He stressed the need to balance fiscal discipline with growth requirements, without imposing costs on the economy and citizens that exceed their capacity to bear them.

Mohammad Abu Rumman: Israel's Post-October 7 Transformation Threatens Regional Stability

In his article, Who Are We After October 7?, political analyst and researcher Mohammad Abu Rumman examined changes in Israeli security thinking following the October 7, 2023 attacks. His analysis drew on an article by Tamir Hayman, a former head of Israeli military intelligence, published by the Institute for National Security Studies on October 12.

Abu Rumman argued that the article is significant because it reveals changes extending beyond the policies of Israel's current government, touching on the country's definition of its identity, its understanding of security and its relationship with the surrounding region.

He said the growing prioritisation of Jewish national and religious identity over democratic values, the denial of Palestinian national rights, the expansion of settlements and opposition to Palestinian statehood point towards a conception of peace as a temporary arrangement rather than the foundation for stable relations between peoples.

Abu Rumman also warned against strategic thinking that views Arab states as entities susceptible to fragmentation and treats their internal instability as an opportunity to strengthen Israeli dominance. Such thinking, he argued, poses a threat that extends beyond conventional political and military disputes.

He called on Jordan and other Arab states to reassess their assumptions about relations with Israel, strengthen internal cohesion, protect Palestinian rights, reject displacement and develop joint mechanisms to address the changing regional security environment.

Three Issues Linking Jordan's Domestic Challenges to Regional and Global Shifts

Taken together, the three articles highlight the impact of external crises on Jordan's future and the wider region, albeit from different perspectives.

While Abu Tair focused on the risks of expanding conflicts and the consequences of global debt and economic instability, Al-Daraawi examined how Jordan can manage financial pressures while maintaining its economic reform agenda. Abu Rumman, meanwhile, highlighted the strategic implications of Israel's evolving security doctrine for Arab security.

Collectively, the articles reflect the challenges facing Jordan at a time when security concerns are increasingly intertwined with economic pressures, underscoring the importance of assessing regional shifts and their potential consequences for national stability and the future of the wider region.