Français fr Votation sur le matériel de guerre: la plus ouverte le 29 novembre Original Read more: Votation sur le matériel de guerre: la plus ouverte le 29 nov

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Whilst the initiatives on fireworks and tax fairness are enjoying broad support and the proposal to fund the 13th pension payments is likely to be rejected, the outcome of the vote on the War Materiel Act remains to be seen. These are the findings of the YouGov poll. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Poll shows Swiss voters are undecided on arms exports This content was published on October 21, 2026 - 10:12 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

According to the first opinion poll by the Yougov research institute, published on Wednesday, the proposal to fund the 13th pension payment through VAT would be clearly rejected on November 29. With 51% voting“no” and 39% voting“yes” it is unlikely to stand a chance. Crucially, it would not be accepted in any canton, when a double majority of votes and cantons is required.

More More Votes The Swiss voted for a pension hike. Now they must decide how to pay for it

This content was published on Oct 13, 2026 On November 29, the Swiss will vote on funding a 13th monthly pension payment by increasing value-added tax (VAT) by 0.4 percentage points.

Read more: The Swiss voted for a pension hike. Now they must decide how to pay f