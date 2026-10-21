Poll Shows Swiss Voters Are Undecided On Arms Exports
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Votation sur le matériel de guerre: la plus ouverte le 29 novembre
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Read more: Votation sur le matériel de guerre: la plus ouverte le 29 nov
According to the first opinion poll by the Yougov research institute, published on Wednesday, the proposal to fund the 13th pension payment through VAT would be clearly rejected on November 29. With 51% voting“no” and 39% voting“yes” it is unlikely to stand a chance. Crucially, it would not be accepted in any canton, when a double majority of votes and cantons is required.More More Votes The Swiss voted for a pension hike. Now they must decide how to pay for it
This content was published on Oct 13, 2026 On November 29, the Swiss will vote on funding a 13th monthly pension payment by increasing value-added tax (VAT) by 0.4 percentage points.Read more: The Swiss voted for a pension hike. Now they must decide how to pay f
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