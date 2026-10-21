Swiss Nuclear Power Station Back Online After A Rapid Reactor Shutdown
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AKW Gösgen nach Reaktorschnellabschaltung wieder am Netz
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Read more: AKW Gösgen nach Reaktorschnellabschaltung wieder am
At 5.50 pm on Tuesday, the nuclear power station was resynchronised with the grid, operator Kernkraftwerk Gösgen-Däniken AG (KKG) announced on Tuesday. Output is now being gradually increased to 100%.More More Energy transition Swiss to vote on referendum against new nuclear power plants
This content was published on Sep 20, 2026 More than 125,000 people signed the referendum petition against the government proposal that was approved by parliament in June.Read more: Swiss to vote on referendum against new nuclear power p
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