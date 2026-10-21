Swiss Nuclear Power Station Back Online After A Rapid Reactor Shutdown

Deutsch de AKW Gösgen nach Reaktorschnellabschaltung wieder am Netz Original Read more: AKW Gösgen nach Reaktorschnellabschaltung wieder am

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Gösgen nuclear power station in the Swiss canton of Solothurn was reconnected to the grid on Tuesday evening following an automatic emergency reactor shutdown. The Swiss Federal Nuclear Safety Inspectorate (Ensi) had granted authorisation for the plant to be restarted. This content was published on October 21, 2026 - 11:01 1 minute Keystone-SDA

At 5.50 pm on Tuesday, the nuclear power station was resynchronised with the grid, operator Kernkraftwerk Gösgen-Däniken AG (KKG) announced on Tuesday. Output is now being gradually increased to 100%.

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