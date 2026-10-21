Swiss Government Wants CO2 Levy On Cement Imports

Deutsch de Bundesrat will CO2-Grenzausgleich bei Zementimporten Original Read more: Bundesrat will CO2-Grenzausgleich bei Zementimp

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The governing Federal Council wants to ensure a level playing field between Swiss cement and cement from abroad. To this end, a CO2 compensation levy is to be imposed on cement imports above a certain quantity. This content was published on October 21, 2026 - 12:38 1 minute Keystone-SDA

A CO2 border adjustment mechanism is intended to offset differences in the CO2 costs of cement production between Switzerland and third countries with less ambitious climate policies, the Federal Council announced on Wednesday. It recommends that parliament approve a corresponding bill from the National Council's Environment Committee.

In Switzerland, cement production is integrated into an emissions trading scheme (ETS). The ETS sets a price on CO2 emissions, thereby creating an incentive to reduce CO2.

More More Emissions reduction Green promises: the two faces of the Swiss cement giant Holcim

This content was published on Sep 22, 2025 On the very day Holcim is fighting against a climate lawsuit in a court in Zug, the Swiss cement company is promoting its Net Zero plans at a congress just a few kilometres down the road.

Read more: Green promises: the two faces of the Swiss cement giant H