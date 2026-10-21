Swiss Pharma Will Have To Fund Poisoning Helpline
-
Deutsch
de
Tox Info: Bundesrat beharrt auf Mitfinanzierung durch Industrie
Original
Read more: Tox Info: Bundesrat beharrt auf Mitfinanzierung durch Indu
Following his meeting on Wednesday, he stated that the chemical and pharmaceutical industries were not prepared to provide substantial, long-term support for the information centre on a voluntary basis. Yet Tox Info Suisse had been founded some 60 years ago, partly thanks to private sponsors.
By amending the Chemicals Act and the Medicines Act, the governing Federal Council now intends to compel the two sectors to contribute to the funding. A proposal to this effect will be open for consultation until mid-February.More More Calls to Switzerland's poison hotline on the rise
This content was published on Jan 28, 2026 More people are calling Switzerland's emergency line to report suspected poisonings, with nearly half of last year's calls involving children and teenagers.Read more: Calls to Switzerland's poison hotline on the
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment