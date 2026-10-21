Deutsch de Tox Info: Bundesrat beharrt auf Mitfinanzierung durch Industrie Original Read more: Tox Info: Bundesrat beharrt auf Mitfinanzierung durch Indu

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss government remains opposed to the national poison information centre being funded solely by the public sector. It now intends to use legislative amendments to compel the pharma and chemicals industry to contribute to the funding of Tox Info. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss pharma will have to fund poisoning helpline This content was published on October 21, 2026 - 13:50 1 minute Keystone-SDA

Following his meeting on Wednesday, he stated that the chemical and pharmaceutical industries were not prepared to provide substantial, long-term support for the information centre on a voluntary basis. Yet Tox Info Suisse had been founded some 60 years ago, partly thanks to private sponsors.

By amending the Chemicals Act and the Medicines Act, the governing Federal Council now intends to compel the two sectors to contribute to the funding. A proposal to this effect will be open for consultation until mid-February.

More More Calls to Switzerland's poison hotline on the rise

This content was published on Jan 28, 2026 More people are calling Switzerland's emergency line to report suspected poisonings, with nearly half of last year's calls involving children and teenagers.

Read more: Calls to Switzerland's poison hotline on the