Married Couples Can Use Double Surnames From 2027
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Ab 2027 können Verheiratete wieder Doppelnamen tragen
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From next year spouses will once again be able to use a double surname with or without a hyphen. However children will not be allowed this privilege.
Double surnames were allowed in Switzerland until an amendment to the Civil Code in 2013. From that year onwards, couples intending to marry had to choose a shared surname or retain their respective surnames. Only an unofficial“alliance name” was permitted. This refers to the unofficial double surname with a hyphen.More More Swiss Politics Why double surnames are stirring controversy in Switzerland
This content was published on Mar 14, 2024 The Swiss parliament looks set to bring back double surnames. It isn't without controversy though.Read more: Why double surnames are stirring controversy in Switze
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