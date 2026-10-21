Deutsch de Ab 2027 können Verheiratete wieder Doppelnamen tragen Original Read more: Ab 2027 können Verheiratete wieder Doppelnamen t

MENAFN - Swissinfo) From January 1, 2027, married couples will once again be able to use a double surname in Switzerland. The government will bring this amendment to the Civil Code, which was passed by parliament, into force on that date. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Married couples can use double surnames from 2027 This content was published on October 21, 2026 - 14:54 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

From next year spouses will once again be able to use a double surname with or without a hyphen. However children will not be allowed this privilege.

Double surnames were allowed in Switzerland until an amendment to the Civil Code in 2013. From that year onwards, couples intending to marry had to choose a shared surname or retain their respective surnames. Only an unofficial“alliance name” was permitted. This refers to the unofficial double surname with a hyphen.

More More Swiss Politics Why double surnames are stirring controversy in Switzerland

This content was published on Mar 14, 2024 The Swiss parliament looks set to bring back double surnames. It isn't without controversy though.

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