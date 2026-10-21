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EU Deal Gets Positive First Feedback From The House Of Representatives

EU Deal Gets Positive First Feedback From The House Of Representatives


Date: 2026-10-21 02:19:35

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Switzerland–EU bilateral deal has reached a new milestone. The House of Representative's Foreign Affairs Committee has reacted positively to the package of treaties. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: EU deal gets positive first feedback from the House of Representatives This content was published on October 21, 2026 - 16:14 1 minute Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Signal positif en commission sur le paquet Suisse-UE Original Read more: Signal positif en commission sur le paquet Suis

Following the marathon debate in the Senate during the autumn session, the EU treaty package is now being discussed in numerous House of Representatives' committees. The majority of the Foreign Affairs Committee considers it“absolutely essential” for Switzerland to maintain good relations with the EU, it stated in a press release on Wednesday. It welcomes the outcome of the negotiations,“which meets, or even exceeds, all the objectives set”.

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