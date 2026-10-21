EU Deal Gets Positive First Feedback From The House Of Representatives
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Signal positif en commission sur le paquet Suisse-UE
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Read more: Signal positif en commission sur le paquet Suis
Following the marathon debate in the Senate during the autumn session, the EU treaty package is now being discussed in numerous House of Representatives' committees. The majority of the Foreign Affairs Committee considers it“absolutely essential” for Switzerland to maintain good relations with the EU, it stated in a press release on Wednesday. It welcomes the outcome of the negotiations,“which meets, or even exceeds, all the objectives set”.More More Swiss Politics Swiss senators flex muscles over EU treaty package
This content was published on Oct 5, 2026 Switzerland's Senate last week wrapped up its examination of the new EU treaty package.Read more: Swiss senators flex muscles over EU treaty pa
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