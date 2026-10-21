Trump And Putin, Silicon Valley War Lords And Rejecting Palantir

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Welcome to our press review of events in the United States. Every Wednesday we look at how the Swiss media have reported and reacted to three major stories in the US – in politics, finance and science. This content was published on October 21, 2026 - 17:00 5 minutes

I write about the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence technology and its possible impacts on society. Originally from England, I spent some time at the BBC in London before moving to Switzerland to join SWI swissinfo.

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War has been the dominant theme in the Swiss newspapers in the last week: US interference in the Ukraine war, the rise of warmongering in Silicon Valley and the repeated rejection of Palantir by the Swiss military.

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The Swiss media has wasted no time in again blasting US foreign policy after Donald Trump lifted sanctions against Russia and apparently took sides with Vladimir Putin against Ukraine.

One phone call between the leaders of the US and Russia has tilted the balance of power decisively against Ukraine, which has been told to stop bombing Russian oil refineries as Russian bombs continue to rain down on its energy infrastructure.

“Under Trump, the US has repeatedly stabbed a beleaguered Ukraine in the back,” opines the Tages Anzeiger.“This misguided policy will never make Moscow willing to make peace but will only prolong the war.”

“The global public should observe closely – and the American people should refuse to be taken for fools.”

Le Temps asks what Trump has to gain from giving Putin the upper hand in his war with Ukraine. The newspaper suggests that Russia could offer its expert services in hacking, trolling and public disinformation.

The newspaper cites several instances when Russian agencies have sought to influence past votes in the US. In each case, the targets have been Democrats.“Russia's expertise in disinformation could once again prove valuable in discrediting democratic institutions,” says Le Temps.

Trump policy will prolong Ukraine warExternal link – Tages Anzeiger (German, paywall)

Le Temps asks what Trump wants from RussiaExternal link – (French, paywall)

Silicon Valley used to be a factory for computing, social media and apps. Now it is increasingly turning to the industry of war, according to the Tages Anzeiger.

Lockheed Martin and Northrop could soon be replaced by the likes of Meta and OpenAI as the manufacturers of military might, the newspaper argues.“It is about who controls the technical foundation of national security.”

This is a far cry from Silicon Valley's recent ideals, which resembled Californian hippies more than the crew-cuts of West Point.“The culture of the military felt alien to these T-shirt-clad techies. Though Big Tech was powerful, it projected a pacifist image,” writes the newspaper.

But times are changing, personified by Elon Musk being called in by the US Department of Defence to advise on the“future of warfare.”

“The industry's leading figures are part of a nationalistic revival movement-one that seeks to make the US military, and other armed forces around the world, dependent upon them,” states the Tages Anzeiger.

“Precisely at this moment, Europe must be extremely careful about whom it entrusts with the construction of its national security infrastructure.”

The Tages Anzeiger connects Silicon Valley with warExternal link – (German, paywall)

Switzerland is not proving to be a happy hunting ground for US data firm Palantir. The magazine Republik has previously reported on cold shouldering by the Swiss army.

Republik, along with WAV Recherchekollectiv, now it has more details – the services of Palantir were rejected five times by Swiss military officials between 2020 and this year.

The main objections revolved around control over data, access of Palantir engineers to data and guarantees of confidentiality of sensitive military information. For now, the Swiss armed forces appear unconvinced by Palantir's credentials in these areas.

But this does not exclude the possibility of future Palantir contracts, Republik states. Defence minister Martin Pfister is refusing to rule out future cooperation with the US data firm, despite pressure from some parliamentarians.

“A back door for Palantir, therefore, remains open,” the magazine writes.

Republik's report on PalantirExternal link – (German, paywall)



The next edition of 'Swiss views of US news' will be published on Wednesday, October 28. See you then!

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