Brazil Adds USD 1.29 Billion To Export Credit

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Brasília - Brazil's federal government has opened BRL 6.49 billion (USD 1.29 billion) in extraordinary credit to finance individuals and companies exporting goods and services under the Brazil Sovereign Plan.

The authorization is part of a provisional measure published on Wednesday (21) in the Federal Official Gazette.

According to the measure, the funds will be managed by the Export Guarantee Fund, which is linked to the Ministry of Finance. The Brazil Sovereign Plan is one of the Brazilian government's support measures for companies, exporters and workers affected by the additional tariffs imposed by the United States.

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Brazil-Arab trade rises 5% this year

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Brazil Port Ministry

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