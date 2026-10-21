Brazil Adds USD 1.29 Billion To Export Credit
The authorization is part of a provisional measure published on Wednesday (21) in the Federal Official Gazette.
According to the measure, the funds will be managed by the Export Guarantee Fund, which is linked to the Ministry of Finance. The Brazil Sovereign Plan is one of the Brazilian government's support measures for companies, exporters and workers affected by the additional tariffs imposed by the United States.
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Translated by Guilherme MirandaBrazil Port Ministry
The post Brazil adds USD 1.29 billion to export credit appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
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