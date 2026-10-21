Passenger Numbers Rise On Flights In Brazil
Demand rose 1.3% on domestic routes and 4.6% on international routes. Supply increased 6.2% for domestic flights and 3.7% for international travel.
So far this year, Brazil has recorded 99.6 million air passengers, up 4.3% from January to September 2025. Of the total, 76.8 million traveled on domestic flights, up 3.4%, while 22.7 million flew on international routes, an increase of 7.3%.
Air cargo traffic totaled 121,500 metric tons in September, up 11.1% from September 2025. Of the total, 82,600 metric tons were transported on international flights and 38,900 metric tons on domestic flights.
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Translated by Guilherme MirandaPaula Pinto/Agência Brasil
The post Passenger numbers rise on flights in Brazil appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
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