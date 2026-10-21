Passenger Numbers Rise On Flights In Brazil

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo - Brazilian air passenger traffic rose 0.7% in September from the same month in 2025, according to data released on Tuesday (20) by Brazilian aviation regulator ANAC. Domestic flights carried 8.5 million passengers, down 0.1% year on year, while international flights carried 2.4 million, up 3.9%.

Demand rose 1.3% on domestic routes and 4.6% on international routes. Supply increased 6.2% for domestic flights and 3.7% for international travel.

So far this year, Brazil has recorded 99.6 million air passengers, up 4.3% from January to September 2025. Of the total, 76.8 million traveled on domestic flights, up 3.4%, while 22.7 million flew on international routes, an increase of 7.3%.

Air cargo traffic totaled 121,500 metric tons in September, up 11.1% from September 2025. Of the total, 82,600 metric tons were transported on international flights and 38,900 metric tons on domestic flights.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Paula Pinto/Agência Brasil

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