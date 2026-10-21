Reverse Yankee Supply Will Come Mostly From Hyperscalers
|€100bn
|Reverse Yankee supply forecast for 2027
Importantly, this leaves only around €40bn of issuance from non-hyperscaler borrowers, a notable decline on what we saw in 2026. The decline reflects the reduced cost-saving incentive for US corporates to issue in euros and swap back to dollars.XCCY & USD EUR spread differential 10yr Source: ING, IHS Markit
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Reverse Yankee issuance has historically been closely linked to both USD and EUR corporate supply. On average, it has represented around 10-11% of US corporate issuance and 20-21% of EUR corporate issuance. For 2027, this increases marginally up to 12% and 23% respectively on the back of the larger hyperscaler and tech issuance. This also suggests that continued strength in overall corporate funding volumes should still provide a supportive backdrop, even if the currency economics become less attractive.Reverse Yankee supply Source: ING, Dealogic">
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