Defence Ministry Signs Rs770 Crore Contract With BEL For Army Radars

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract worth approximately Rs770 crore with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the procurement of Improved Low Level Light Weight Radars (LLLR-I) for the Indian Army.

The contract was signed in New Delhi on October 21, 2026, in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The LLLR-I system can detect and track fighter-sized aerial targets as well as mini and micro drones. It can also prioritise aerial targets, helping the Army counter threats from unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

The procurement is expected to support domestic defence manufacturing, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as part of the government's push for indigenisation of air defence systems.

(KNN Bureau)

