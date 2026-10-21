Handson Bay Area, The Carmax Foundation, And Points Of Light Transform And Beautify The Children's Receiving Home Campus

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sacramento, CA, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, spaces at the Children's Receiving Home became a little bit brighter for its residents and patrons. Volunteers from HandsOn Bay Area and the CarMax Foundation came together to complete transformational projects to make the space feel inspiring and uplifting.

The campus indoor and outdoor spaces were refreshed to create a safe, welcoming environment where children and young adults can heal. Volunteer projects included painting, creating new stunning murals, restoring gardens and green spaces, sprucing up the program spaces and bringing organization to classrooms that allow staff to spend more time focusing on supporting youth.

“I'm so grateful to the CarMax team for selecting us for their day of service,” said Glynis Butler-Stone, Children's Receiving Home Chief Executive Officer.“Our campus operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and this opportunity to give so many spaces a refresh all at once is a tremendous gift. We are happy to count the CarMax Foundation as our newest community partner.”

Lou Reda, Executive Director of HandsOn Bay Area, said,“One of the most memorable volunteer projects I've been part of, and one that I continue to talk about to this day, was with a team of CarMax volunteers in Las Vegas. Their dedication to the community was inspiring. I'm so grateful to the CarMax Foundation and Points of Light for their dedication to a better world. I'm so excited to see the transformation come to life at Children's Receiving Home!”

HandsOn Bay Area is part of the Points of Light Global Network, an affiliate group of more than 120 place-based volunteer centers around the world. Points of Light is the leading organization dedicated to inspiring, equipping, and mobilizing people to change the world through volunteering and civic engagement. With the belief that volunteering changes everything, Points of Light partners with companies and nonprofits to bring the power of volunteers to support communities and causes.

The CarMax Foundation provided the majority of the funding for the transformational project at Children's Receiving Home through its partnership with Points of Light and with support from CarMax associates who volunteered their time and talents to help revitalize the facilities. Together with Points of Light, the CarMax Foundation has supported 20 transformational projects around the country with volunteer support of more than 2,500 employees.

“CarMax associates are at the core of our giving, dedicating their time and talents to causes they care about,” said Sarah Brown, president of the CarMax Foundation.“Through our work with Points of Light, CarMax associates are making a real difference and we're proud to support the wellbeing of our communities.”

About Children's Receiving Home of Sacramento

Founded in 1944 through a cooperative effort of the Junior League of Sacramento and the Rotary Club of Sacramento, the Children's Receiving Home of Sacramento provides a spectrum of services for youth in crisis across the Sacramento region - including a preschool for the youngest survivors of family trauma; outpatient mental health care; and residential treatment for children who have suffered abuse, neglect or other trauma. This winter, the Children's Receiving Home of Sacramento launches Cedar Cottages – an innovative Housing and Support Program providing housing, meals, behavioral health services, education support, workforce development, and life-skills training to Transitional Age Youth (ages 18-25).

About HandsOn Bay Area

HandsOn Bay Area brings people together to make a difference in their communities. We connect companies and individuals with meaningful volunteer opportunities through our network of local nonprofits, schools, and community organizations. By partnering with companies like Google, Salesforce, and Levi's, we create hands-on service experiences that help employees give back while supporting the communities where we live and work. We also offer volunteer opportunities throughout the year for anyone who wants to get involved and make a positive impact. Our services are free to our nonprofit, school, and park partners, allowing us to work together to build stronger, more connected communities.

About the CarMax Foundation

The CarMax Foundation promotes the causes associates care about to impact the communities where they live and work. Together with CarMax, Inc., the Foundation has donated more than $120 million since 2003. Funding programs are made available through a portion of CarMax, Inc.'s pre-tax profits. CarMax, the nation's largest retailer of used autos, has earned customers' trust for more than 30 years by leading with integrity, transparency and honesty. CarMax continues to redefine car buying and selling for millions of customers, delivering the easy and confident experience they love. During the fiscal year ending February 28, 2026, CarMax sold approximately 780,000 used vehicles and 540,000 wholesale vehicles at its auctions. In addition, CarMax Auto Finance originated more than $8 billion in auto loans during fiscal 2026, adding to its more than $16 billion portfolio. CarMax has more than 255 store locations, approximately 28,000 associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 22 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. CarMax is committed to helping its communities thrive and reducing the environmental footprint of its operations. Learn more in the Responsibility Report. For more information, visit .

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips, and mobilizes millions of people to create positive change through volunteering and civic engagement. Through work with nonprofits, companies, and social impact leaders, the organization galvanizes volunteers to meet critical needs in communities. As the world's largest organization dedicated to increasing volunteer service, Points of Light engages nearly 2.5 million volunteers across 32 countries.

CONTACT: Lou Reda HandsOn Bay Area...