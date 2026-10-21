Conference On Zhu Xi's Philosophy And Dialogue Of Global Civilisation (Fifth Kaoting Forum) Opens In Nanping

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Organising Committee of the Conference on Zhu Xi's Philosophy and Dialogue of Global Civilisation

NANPING, China, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Conference on Zhu Xi's Philosophy and Dialogue of Global Civilisation, known as the fifth Kaoting Forum was held on October 17 in Nanping, Fujian Province. Jointly organised by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, the International Confucian Association and the People's Government of Fujian Province, the event was themed "Comprehending Principle, Honoring Ritual, Knowledge and Action as One: Civilisational Dialogue and the Construction of Human Social Order". Nearly 200 experts and scholars from China and abroad gathered in Kaoting, the hometown of Zhu Xi, to exchange views on the intellectual insights, contemporary relevance and global significance of Zhu Xi's thought and legacy.

The conference featured four thematic forums, focusing respectively on the theoretical connections and contemporary practice of Zhu Xi studies and the "two integrations"; Chinese wisdom in global governance through the lens of Zhu Xi studies; humanistic concerns in the digital and intelligent age; and Zhu Xi's cultural heritage and the integrated development of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait. Discussions covered the contemporary interpretation of traditional thought, global governance, humanistic concerns in the digital and intelligent age, and cultural exchanges across the Taiwan Strait.

Participants agreed that the principles of governance embodied in Zhu Xi's thought resonate strongly with China's four major global initiatives and the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity. At a time of deepening globalisation and profound shifts in the international landscape, they noted that Zhu Xi's thought offers valuable insights for building a fairer and more equitable system of global governance.

That evening, Chinese and international scholars attending the forum watched Moonlight over Wuyi, a theatrical performance combining Zhu Xi's philosophy, intangible cultural heritage techniques and modern stage technology. Through a water-screen stage, imagery inspired by the landscapes of the Wuyi Mountains, and stories from Zhu Xi's life, the production portrayed his lifelong pursuit of knowledge, scholarly endeavours and dedication to teaching. Scholars attending the performance included Rentaro Sato, professor emeritus of the Faculty of Humanities and Human Sciences at Hokkaido University in Japan, who experienced first-hand how Zhu Xi's cultural legacy was brought to life through the performing arts.

CONTACT: Contact person: Mr. Lin, Tel: 86-10-63074558