Seedtag And Aristotle Combine Voter Data And Neuro-Contextual AI To Help Political Campaigns Reach Voters In Relevant Moments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership combines deterministic voter data with contextual intelligence to align political advertising with relevant content across the open web and connected TV.

Washington, D.C., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seedtag, the global neuro-contextual advertising company, today announced a partnership with Aristotle, a nonpartisan leader in political data and technology for more than 40 years. The partnership combines Aristotle's deterministic voter data with Seedtag's proprietary Liz Neuro-Contextual AI to help political advertisers reach relevant audiences alongside content about the issues shaping political conversations across the open web and connected TV (CTV).

The partnership brings together Aristotle's voter segments and Liz's ability to analyze digital content for signals of interest, emotion and intent. Campaigns can combine defined voter audiences with relevant content about housing affordability, gas prices, food costs, education and other policy issues.

The combined solution adds contextual intelligence to audience strategies built on voter demographics, political affiliation and voting history. Liz uses vector embeddings to analyze the meaning of content and identify contextual signals related to interests, emotions and intent. By evaluating multiple signals rather than individual keywords alone, Liz helps advertisers identify content that aligns with their campaign goals.“It's not about segmenting voters, it's about understanding how they think about the topics that matter most to them like gas, groceries and rent,” said Sofia Rabellino, SVP of Demand Activation at Seedtag.“Liz helps identify those relevant moments, while Aristotle's data helps campaigns reach the audiences that matter, which will be crucial in the upcoming election cycle.”

The partnership supports a range of political advertising strategies, including activating off-the-shelf Aristotle voter segments, combining voter audiences with custom Liz Neuro-Contextual targeting, reaching persuadable audiences, expanding incremental reach and personalizing creative. Campaigns can activate these solutions through Seedtag's managed service or curation platform across display, online video and CTV.“Aristotle's data helps campaigns define the voters they want to reach. Seedtag adds the context to help identify where a message is most relevant,” said Andrew Tavani, EVP of Data at Aristotle.“Together, we help political advertisers connect audience intelligence with contextual relevance to plan and activate more precise, efficient campaigns.”

The combined solution is already available through Multilocal, the curation intelligence company, whose cureon® engine optimizes curated demand across global demand-side platforms (DSPs). Political agencies and advocacy groups can combine addressable voter audiences with relevant contextual segments in a single curated deal.“Our goal is simple: help political campaigns reach the right voters with greater precision,” said Zach Rosen, SVP Strategic Partnerships at Multilocal.“Aristotle provides the voter intelligence, Seedtag adds the contextual understanding, and through cureon®, we make those signals actionable through curated deals. By bringing these capabilities together, we help advertisers make more informed decisions from the outset and continuously optimize their campaigns as they run.”

For example, a campaign seeking to reach voters of a given party in Michigan can activate an Aristotle voter audience alongside Seedtag's Housing & Affordability contextual segments. Where current vote-status data is available, campaigns can also exclude voters identified as having already cast a ballot to reduce wasted impressions.

About Seedtag

Seedtag is the global Neuro-Contextual advertising company. Powered by Liz, its proprietary AI built on neuroscience, Seedtag decodes real-time signals of interest, emotion and intent to deliver relevant, privacy-first advertising across CTV, video and the open web. Through NeuroX, Seedtag's Neuro-Contextual Exchange, every impression is decoded before ad serving, creating a new foundation for media planning and activation. The result: stronger performance for advertisers, better monetization for publishers and more relevant, human advertising experiences for users. Founded in 2014, Seedtag is headquartered in New York City and Madrid, with a global team across EMEA, LATAM, North America and APAC.

For more information about Seedtag's political advertising solutions, visit or contact ....

About Aristotle

Aristotle is a nonpartisan leader in political data and technology with more than 40 years of experience delivering voter intelligence, audience data and technology solutions. Combining deep expertise in voter data with advanced audience intelligence and digital activation capabilities, Aristotle helps campaigns and organizations identify, understand and reach relevant audiences across digital platforms.

For more information about Aristotle's digital solutions, visit Aristotle at or contact ....

CONTACT: Andrew Tavani Aristotle 404-790-1225...