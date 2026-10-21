THE NXT AWARDS TO INVEST $49,000 IN COMMUNITY SCHOLARSHIPS WHILE HONORING TINY HARRIS AND ATLANTA's HIP-HOP LEGENDS

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ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Entertainment and community impact will share the spotlight when the second annual NXT Awards takes over Coca-Cola Roxy on Sunday, October 25. Presented by independent, Black-owned streaming network Now That's TV, this year's ceremony will recognize influential voices in music and entertainment while creating educational opportunities for seven individuals through a $49,000 scholarship initiative.The evening will feature the presentation of the Icon in Music Award to Tameka“Tiny” Harris, a special tribute to five influential Atlanta artists whose legacies continue to shape hip-hop, and a community partnership between Now That's TV and Workforce Career Centers. Together, these moments reflect an awards show seeking to connect cultural recognition with a broader commitment to legacy, opportunity and the next generation.As Atlanta's October entertainment landscape shifts, the NXT Awards is establishing its own identity by bringing together artists, creators, television personalities, entrepreneurs and community leaders for a night that celebrates both achievement and possibility.SEVEN SCHOLARSHIPS, ONE COMMUNITY-FOCUSED MISSIONOne of the evening's most significant announcements is a partnership between Now That's TV and Workforce Career Centers to award $49,000 in scholarships to seven individuals in the community. The initiative places education and career advancement alongside entertainment recognition, creating an opportunity to use the visibility of a major cultural event to spotlight individuals pursuing their next chapter.Led by Marion Skinner, known as“The King of Education,” Workforce Career Centers works within the career development and workforce education space. The collaboration reflects a shared focus on helping people access opportunities that can support their professional and personal growth.By bringing the scholarship presentation onto the NXT Awards stage, Now That's TV is expanding the meaning of the evening beyond celebrity appearances and entertainment honors. The message is straightforward: cultural influence is powerful, and that influence can also help open doors.TINY HARRIS TO BE CELEBRATED FOR HER MUSICAL LEGACYThe NXT Awards will recognize Tameka“Tiny” Harris with its Icon in Music Award, honoring her contributions and influence across music and entertainment. A special presentation by the OMG Girlz will add a generational connection to the moment, bringing the recognition into a broader celebration of women who have contributed to the culture and helped shape its evolution.The honor highlights the NXT Awards' commitment to acknowledging established figures whose work continues to influence artists, audiences and the entertainment industry.“LEGENDS LIVE FOREVER”: ATLANTA HONORS ITS OWNAtlanta's musical history will take center stage during a special memorial tribute honoring Shawty Lo, Trouble, Lil Keed, Young Scooter and Rich Homie Quan. The segment, titled“Legends Live Forever,” will pay tribute to five artists whose music, influence and connection to Atlanta helped shape the city's hip-hop identity.For a city whose sound has influenced music around the world, the tribute offers a moment to remember the individuals behind the records-their artistry, their contributions and the lasting imprint they leave on the communities that embraced them. The presentation will serve as a collective remembrance of the artists' cultural contributions and the continued influence of their music.NOW THAT'S TV'S NEXT CHAPTERFounded by Teleau Belton in 2021, Now That's TV has grown from an independent streaming network focused on unscripted and reality-based programming into a broader entertainment platform that includes talent discovery, interactive experiences, boxing and live events. That evolution is reflected in the NXT Awards itself. Now in its second year, the ceremony is expanding its focus beyond traditional award presentations to incorporate cultural tributes, community investment and a live entertainment experience designed for Atlanta audiences.A BIGGER YEAR FOR NOW THAT'S TV“Growth means more than doing something bigger every year,” said Teleau Belton, Founder of Now That's TV.“It means being intentional about what we create, who we recognize and the opportunities we can help make possible. The NXT Awards gives us a platform to celebrate the people who have shaped the culture, honor the artists whose legacies remain with us and invest in individuals who are working toward a better future. That's the kind of evolution we want people to see in Now That's TV.”AN OCTOBER NIGHT WITH A DIFFERENT KIND OF IMPACTThe NXT Awards arrive during a notable change in Atlanta's October entertainment calendar, with the BET Hip Hop Awards on indefinite hiatus and ONE Musicfest taking a pause in 2026. Rather than positioning itself as a replacement for established events, the NXT Awards is building a distinct platform centered on music, digital entertainment, cultural recognition and community engagement.Hosted by Tia Kemp, the October 25 ceremony will feature more than 20 award categories, celebrity and VIP arrivals, red carpet coverage and live performances. The announced performance lineup includes BossMan Dlow, Saucy Santana, Jhonnie Damnd, Boston Richey, Fatt Smackx, Pluto, Taffy, Pretty Ricky, Soulja Boy, Aakosh Bentley, Vanity Rose and Ivori Babu, among others.The event will take place at Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery Atlanta, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Select tickets will be available through Ticketmaster, and the ceremony will broadcast on Now That's TV and YouTube.With a tribute to Atlanta's musical history, recognition for influential talent and a $49,000 investment in community scholarships, the NXT Awards is bringing several dimensions of culture into one room. On October 25, the spotlight will be on more than who wins. It will also be oFor updates and additional announcements, follow @thenxtawards and @nowthats_tv.ABOUT NOW THAT'S TVFounded by Teleau Belton in 2021, Now That's TV is an independent, Black-owned streaming network created to amplify voices often overlooked by mainstream media. The platform offers original unscripted and reality-based programming and continues to expand into talent discovery, interactive entertainment, boxing and live events.

Derrian 'Phreshy'Perry

Now That's TV

+1 470-641-3574

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THE NXT AWARDS TO INVEST $49,000 IN COMMUNITY SCHOLARSHIPS WHILE HONORING TINY HARRIS AND ATLANTA'S HIP-HOP LEGENDS News Provided By I AM PHRESHY BRAND October 21, 2026, 18:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media



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