EHS Insight Introduces Driver Management Module To Keep Fleets Qualified And Road-Ready

EHS Insight

Driver Status

Driver Record

New module centralizes driver qualification files, automates DOT requirement assignment, and flags unqualified drivers before they hit the road

- Gary McDonald, Founder and CEO of EHS InsightHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EHS Insight, a leading provider of cloud software solutions for environmental, health and safety (EHS) management, today announced that its new Driver Management module is now available. Built for organizations that manage commercial fleets and drivers, the module gives driver and fleet managers one place to onboard drivers, assign the right DOT qualification requirements automatically, track driver documents and vehicles, and see at a glance who is qualified to drive.For companies operating commercial motor vehicles, every driver must have a complete and current Driver Qualification file. Driver Management replaces the patchwork of spreadsheets and shared drives with a single, audit-ready source of truth. Requirements are assigned automatically based on each driver's license, the vehicles they operate, and the groups they belong to, and each driver's status updates automatically as Qualified, Not Qualified, or Disqualified."Driver Management represents a significant addition to the EHS Insight platform for any organization that puts drivers on the road," said Gary McDonald, Founder and CEO of EHS Insight.The Driver Management module helps organizations support DOT/FMCSA compliance with one audit-ready record of driver qualification files. It flags expired, missing, and disqualified drivers, sends renewal reminders to drivers, and adds two reports for fleet-wide document status and one-click driver file downloads.About EHS InsightEHS Insight, a StarTex Software brand, is the world's most flexible, powerful, easy-to-use environmental, health and safety platform. Since 2009, the team at EHS Insight has been on a mission to make the world a better place. Today, 1M+ platform users in over 120 countries use EHS Insight services and support to transform the way they work, lower the environmental impact of their operations, and raise the maturity of their safety cultures.

Christopher Collier

EHS Insight

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EHS Insight Introduces Driver Management Module to Keep Fleets Qualified and Road-Ready News Provided By EHS Insight October 21, 2026, 18:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Waste Management



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