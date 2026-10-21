Deskofficer's Charlie Evolves From Humanoid Robot To Life-Size AI Hologram

Returning to IACP 2026 after a memorable debut, Charlie brings 24/7 assistance in more than 90 languages to police front desks

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DeskOfficer, Inc. today launched a life-size holographic version of Charlie, its AI digital employee for government front desks. Available to police departments and sheriffs' offices starting today, the new Charlie will debut at Booth 504 at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference and Exposition in Orlando.

Charlie, DeskOfficer's first humanoid robot, strolled the exhibit hall at IACP 2025 in Denver, shaking hands, posing for selfies and turning aisles into traffic jams. Chiefs pulled out their phones. Vendors left their booths for a closer look.

This year, Charlie returns in a new form: a life-size hologram agencies can put to work in their own lobbies. Powered by the DeskOfficer platform already handling non-emergency and administrative calls for public safety agencies, he brings that same service face to face with residents.

“Charlie made a real impression at IACP last year, and we wanted to build on that,” said Kushyar Kasraie, CEO of DeskOfficer.“His new form lets agencies put him where residents already go, so they can walk up, speak in their language and get help at any hour. Come by and say hello. He'll answer.”

What Charlie does for an agency

Charlie handles routine, non-emergency inquiries under rules each agency sets, with staff brought in when a request needs their attention. For emergencies, Charlie directs residents to call 911.

* In person, around the clock. Agencies can put Charlie in a lobby or at a station entrance to help residents after the staffed counter closes.

* Natural conversation in more than 90 languages. Residents can speak in their own language and ask follow-up questions without navigating menus.

* Connected to agency systems. Charlie draws on the agency's own information and systems to answer residents and route requests to the right person.

* Beyond the lobby. The DeskOfficer platform also supports phone calls, web chat, text and email.

Meet Charlie at IACP 2026

Attendees can meet Charlie at Booth 504 during the IACP 2026 exposition, October 25–27, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Walk up, speak to him in your own language and see how he handles the conversations your front desk hears every day.

Watch the teaser film introducing the new Charlie at . Agencies can learn more and discuss bringing Charlie to their facilities at deskofficer.

About DeskOfficer

DeskOfficer, Inc. builds AI digital employees for government. Its platform handles non-emergency and administrative conversations for public safety agencies, using agency information and connected systems under rules each department sets. The company also makes 911Translate, an AI language line for dispatch centers, which it recently announced is live at more than 100 agencies. Learn more at deskofficer.

Media Contact

DeskOfficer, Inc.

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DeskOfficer's Charlie Evolves From Humanoid Robot to Life-Size AI Hologram News Provided By DeskOfficer, Inc. October 21, 2026, 18:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Emergency Services, Technology, Telecommunications



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