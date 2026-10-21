Witches Tales Brings Faith, Paganism, And Young Love To Odessa

Witches Tales by David Elliott MA

David Elliott MA's high school fantasy explores religious differences through a witch's romance with a Baptist minister's son.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A young witch's effort to save her coven becomes entangled with family conflict and a romance across religious lines in Witches Tales by David Elliott MA.

Set in Odessa, Texas, the fantasy follows Sammy as she begins high school while battling her mother, an evil witch. Her struggles bring questions about paganism and evangelical Christianity into the same teenage life.

Falling in love with a Baptist minister's son adds another challenge to Sammy's supernatural troubles. The relationship places her between communities whose beliefs can appear incompatible, raising the book's central questions: whether someone can be both Christian and witch, what the two traditions share, and whether love can overcome their differences.

Elliott identifies two audiences for that encounter: Christians wrestling with how to live their faith in a pagan world, and pagans who see Christianity as condemning anyone who falls short of perfection. His intended middle ground is love, tolerance, and understanding. The novel asks not only how these communities might coexist, but how each may not become a persecutor of the other.

Beyond its high school romance, Witches Tales brings ancient philosophy and religious history into contemporary fantasy. Elliott sees parallels between today's Neo-Paganism and the paganism of the Greco-Roman world. References to ancient and early modern history give readers interested in the relationship between belief and everyday conduct another way into the story.

The ideas behind Sammy and JJ's story include free will, personal responsibility, and the goodness of the natural world. Elliott connects these themes to his reading of St. John Chrysostom and Stoic psychology, particularly the cure/care of the soul. He also links that intellectual background to ideas he put into practice during his work in mental health and substance abuse therapy.

Elliott names Dostoevsky's polyphonic novels as a model for giving different perspectives a fair hearing. That approach supports his aim of allowing both pagan and Christian voices into the discussion, rather than reducing either tradition to its opponents' judgment.

For readers drawn to fantasy with theological questions, the emphasis is on competing beliefs tested through family ties and young love.

“I transformed my text on Middle Platonism, TWO SOULS and a BODY: WHAT EVERY EDUCATED PERSON KNEW TO BE TRUE AND HOW THE EDUCATED CHRISTIAN DEVELOPED CHRISTIANITY IN HELLENISTIC TIMES, CREATING THE IDEAS OF FREE WILL AND MODERN PSYCHOLOGY, the philosophy at the time of Jesus and the early Church, into a modern fantasy to continue the discussion between Christianity and paganism.” - DAVID ELLIOTT MA

David Elliott MA is a classical scholar and theologian who spent 40 years as a mental health and substance abuse counsellor. His mother was a witch, and he was raised by an evangelical grandmother. His other work includes Forever, a trilogy collected in one volume.

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Witches Tales Brings Faith, Paganism, and Young Love to Odessa News Provided By BrightKey PR October 21, 2026, 18:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Religion



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