Trait Biosciences' CBD82STM Demonstrates Enhanced Membrane Permeation And Transport In Ex Vivo Models

CBD82STM Demonstrates Enhanced Membrane Permeation and Transport in Ex-Vivo Models

Ex-vivo studies show CBD82STM achieved over 100-fold greater skin permeation and enhanced intestinal membrane transport compared with conventional CBD.

- Hanny Kanafani, President & COO, Trait BiosciencesSANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ex-vivo findings comparing CBD82STM with conventional CBD demonstrated substantially greater skin permeation and enhanced transport across the intestinal membrane, providing insight into how water-soluble cannabinoid molecules interact with biological barriers.Membrane permeation is an important consideration when evaluating the delivery and potential biological activity of an active compound. For CBD, these considerations are particularly relevant because conventional CBD is naturally lipophilic and water-insoluble.Trait Biosciences' studies demonstrated that CBD82STM permeated and was transported across the membranes evaluated at substantially greater levels than conventional CBD under the conditions tested. The studies do not establish the molecular mechanism responsible for this difference, and additional research is needed to understand how CBD82STM moves across biological barriers.Enhanced Membrane PermeationIn ex-vivo models, CBD82STM demonstrated substantially greater permeation and transport across biological membranes compared with conventional CBD.Key findings included:Over 100-fold greater skin permeation under the conditions testedEnhanced transport across the intestinal membraneThese results indicate that CBD82STM behaved differently from conventional CBD in the membrane models evaluated.Why Membrane Permeation MattersBiological barriers can influence how an active compound reaches its intended environment. For oral delivery, transport across the intestinal membrane is one factor involved in movement from the gastrointestinal tract toward systemic circulation. For topical applications, skin permeation is an important consideration for delivery into relevant skin layers.Demonstrating membrane permeation can therefore be an important step in evaluating the delivery characteristics of an active compound. The ability of a compound to permeate a biological barrier may make it available for subsequent interaction with biological systems, although membrane permeation alone does not establish absorption, biological activity, or clinical efficacy.Skin PermeationThe skin is a complex biological barrier that can limit the movement of active compounds.In the ex-vivo model evaluated, CBD82STM demonstrated over 100-fold greater permeation through the skin compared with conventional CBD under the conditions tested.This finding supports further investigation of CBD82STM for applications where delivery into or across the skin is an important consideration. Additional studies are needed to determine how these ex-vivo findings translate to specific formulations and biological outcomes.Intestinal Membrane TransportFor orally administered compounds, the intestinal membrane represents an important barrier to absorption.CBD82STM demonstrated enhanced transport across the intestinal membrane compared with conventional CBD in the ex-vivo studies.These findings provide additional insight into the transport characteristics of CBD82STM and support continued research into its potential role in oral cannabinoid delivery. However, ex-vivo membrane transport is not a direct measure of human oral bioavailability. Trait Biosciences continues to conduct studies to evaluate absorption, systemic exposure, and pharmacokinetic performance.What the Findings Mean for Cannabinoid DevelopmentCBD's lipophilic and water-insoluble nature can create formulation and delivery challenges, particularly in aqueous environments. CBD82STM was innovated through Trait Biosciences' proprietary technology platform to provide a water-soluble cannabinoid molecule with distinct physicochemical properties.The observed differences in membrane permeation and transport provide a basis for investigating how these properties may influence cannabinoid delivery.For development programs, membrane behavior is one consideration alongside formulation, absorption, metabolic stability, bioavailability, and pharmacokinetics. The current ex-vivo findings do not establish that water solubility alone accounts for the observed differences, nor do they establish the molecular mechanism of membrane transport or predict clinical outcomes.Looking AheadThe membrane findings add to Trait Biosciences' broader research into CBD82STM.In a human liver microsome model, CBD82STM demonstrated an approximately 25-fold longer apparent half-life than conventional CBD under the conditions evaluated.Together, these studies provide experimental findings on how CBD82STM behaves in different biological models. Further research will help determine the mechanisms underlying the observed membrane behavior and how the observed membrane permeation and transport translate to in-vivo absorption, tissue exposure, systemic exposure, and overall pharmacokinetic performance.For additional information on the study, including study design, methodology, and detailed findings, please contact Trait Biosciences at....

Thu Dang

Trait Biosciences Inc.

+1 626-200-5348

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Trait Biosciences' CBD82STM Demonstrates Enhanced Membrane Permeation and Transport in Ex Vivo Models News Provided By Trait Biosciences Inc. October 21, 2026, 18:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Science, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.