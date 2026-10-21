The Blasena Group Helps Fort Myers Residents Find Affordable Health Insurance As Open Enrollment Season Approaches

Affordable Health Insurance Agency

Todd Blasena

Independent agency compares ACA and private plans across carriers for families, the self-employed, small businesses, and workers on the move

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With fall open enrollment season approaching, The Blasena Group, an independent health insurance agency in Fort Myers, is encouraging Southwest Florida residents to compare their coverage options before choosing a plan. Working as a health insurance broker rather than a single-carrier seller, the agency shops plans across multiple carriers and shows clients ACA marketplace and private options side by side.For many households, finding affordable health insurance comes down to more than the monthly premium. Deductibles, doctor networks, household income, and whether a premium subsidy applies all shape what a plan really costs. The Blasena Group's agents begin with a few simple details, such as age, ZIP code, household size, and a rough income estimate, then walk clients through a real comparison. That is why the agency compares subsidy-eligible ACA plans and private plans before recommending either. Quotes are free and carry no obligation to enroll.Each client works with one licensed agent from the first quote through renewal, not a rotating call center. The agency's team follows a principle it calls HOPE, short for Helping Other People Every day. In practice, that means telling a client when their current plan is the best choice, even if it means no sale.The agency also helps people who are weighing private health insurance. Private, non-ACA plans are sold outside the government marketplace and are not required to include every essential health benefit the ACA mandates, so the details matter. The Blasena Group checks ACA eligibility first, then compares private options candidly, including coverage gaps and underwriting requirements. Before enrolling in any non-ACA plan, the agency advises consumers to ask three questions: Does it cover pre-existing conditions? What does it exclude? Is it major medical or short-term coverage?Founded in 2018 by President Todd Blasena, the agency focuses on people whose coverage does not come through a traditional employer. Clients include self-employed and 1099 workers, freelancers and gig workers, realtors, traveling nurses, and truck drivers, along with individuals, families, and small businesses with fewer than 50 employees. Portable options matter for clients whose work moves from contract to contract or state to state. Blasena has worked in health insurance since 2013 and is licensed to write health insurance business in 31 states, and the agency's team includes roughly 50 licensed agents. Small business owners can explore group options without needing a dedicated HR department. In addition to major medical coverage, the agency offers dental, vision, and critical illness insurance.Based at 1591 Hayley Lane, Suite 201, the agency serves clients in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples, Lehigh Acres, Bonita Springs, Estero, Punta Gorda, and Port Charlotte. The office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and existing clients can reach the team around the clock for urgent claims issues. Clients outside Southwest Florida are welcome as well. The agency's website also offers plain-language FAQs on open enrollment, self-employed coverage, small business plans, and more.Residents can request a free quote at blasenagroup or call (239) 931-3775.About The Blasena GroupThe Blasena Group is an independent health insurance agency headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida. Founded in 2018 by Todd Blasena, a licensed Florida health, life, and annuity agent since 2013, the agency compares ACA and private health insurance plans from multiple carriers for individuals, families, self-employed workers, and small businesses. Guided by a principle it calls HOPE, Helping Other People Every day, its team of independent, licensed agents provides a single point of contact from quote through renewal. To learn more, visit blasenagroup.

Todd Blasena

The Blasena Group

+1 (239) 931-3775

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The Blasena Group Helps Fort Myers Residents Find Affordable Health Insurance as Open Enrollment Season Approaches News Provided By The Blasena Group October 21, 2026, 18:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry



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