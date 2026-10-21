Inventionhome® Inventor Creates Multifunctional Dog Harness That Combines Recovery, Hygiene, And Mobility Support

THREE RIVERS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Heather M. of Three Rivers, CA is the creator of the Dog Armor, a canine harness designed to provide a single wearable system for managing several health, hygiene, and behavioral needs. The harness combines features associated with post-surgical recovery garments, pet diapers and belly bands, reproductive management products, and walking harnesses. Its configuration is intended to provide owners with a practical way to protect sensitive areas, manage bodily fluids, and assist with canine mobility while maintaining a secure and comfortable fit.The harness is constructed from breathable mesh fabric to promote ventilation and reduce the accumulation of heat and moisture around the dog's body. Adjustable hook-and-loop fastening points positioned around the shoulders and hips allow the harness to accommodate different body sizes and provide a more secure fit. A fabric panel extends across the abdominal and genital regions and incorporates washable, waterproof microfiber pads that attach with hook-and-loop fasteners. Six reusable pads are included, allowing the pads to be removed, cleaned, and replaced as needed.The Dog Armor provides coverage over surgical sites following procedures such as spaying or neutering to help limit access to areas that a dog might otherwise lick or scratch during recovery. The same abdominal panel and absorbent pad configuration can be used to collect urine leakage, manage indoor marking, or provide protection during a female dog's estrus cycle.The harness can also function as a temporary physical barrier against mating that provides an additional management measure when dogs must be separated or closely monitored. It can be used in homes as well as during travel or in public environments where controlling bodily fluids and maintaining cleanliness are important considerations.Key features and benefits include:.Post-surgical protection: Covers abdominal and genital areas to help limit licking or scratching of surgical sites during recovery..Absorbent pad system: Uses removable, washable microfiber pads to collect urine and manage other bodily fluids..Breathable mesh construction: Promotes airflow around the body and helps manage heat and moisture during wear..Integrated D-ring: Allows the harness to connect to a leash and provide a walking or mobility-assistance function..Multi-use alternative: Consolidates functions commonly offered through separate recovery suits, diapers, belly bands, and walking harnesses.Conventional products such as pet diapers, belly bands, and recovery garments generally address a specific need and may require additional equipment when a dog must also be walked or physically assisted. Dog Armor, instead, offers an integrated harness configuration, allowing the same system to provide abdominal coverage, replaceable absorbent protection, and leash attachment. This configuration is useful for owners managing dogs during post-operative recovery, house-training, reproductive cycles, travel, or situations involving urinary leakage and marking.Heather filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Dog Armor product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Dog Armor can contact InventionHome at.... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

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InventionHome® Inventor Creates Multifunctional Dog Harness that Combines Recovery, Hygiene, and Mobility Support News Provided By InventionHome October 21, 2026, 18:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail, Social Media



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