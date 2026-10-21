CINCAN Visits Strategic Locations Close To Great Coco Island

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 21 (IANS) Vice Admiral Vineet McCarty, Commander-in-Chief of Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN), on Wednesday paid an important operational visit to remote locations across the Andaman archipelago, including Landfall Island, East Island and INS Kohassa.

He spoke to the officers and other ranks posted there and assessed operational readiness, review capability enhancement initiatives and evaluate logistical sustenance measures.

Labdfall Island, locally known as Talrichiro or Taramikhu, is the northernmost island of the Andamans. It is of immense strategic importance as it located closest (35 km) to the Great Coco Island of Myanmar.

The Great Coco Island was originally a part of the Andaman and Nicobar Archipelago, but its administrative control was handed over to Myanmar by the British in 1882.

There are allegations that it was subsequently leased out to the Chinese, which has set up a military base there.

The Coco Island now hosts an air base and other facilities and activities there have to be constantly monitored.

Myanmar has officially denied Chinese presence on the island, but has not responded to requests from India for an on-site inspection.

Landfall Island, located about 220 km from Sri Vijaya Puram (formerly Port Blair) suffered extensive damage during the 2004 Tsunami.

Infrastructure in the island was devastated.

Today the island has only one village, with a population of six. They all belong to the Kari tribe.

Given its strategic locations, ANC assets and personnel have to be deployed there on a rotational basis.

East Island is located about 1.5 km to the east of Landfall and is uninhabited. Both these islands are separated from the North Andaman Island by the Cleugh Passage and are extremely remote.

INS Kohassa, on the other hand, is a naval air station located at Diglipur on the North Andaman Island. It operates as a vital strategic asset near the Great Coco Island, carrying out surveillance and anti-poaching operations.

It also participates in Search and Rescue (SAR) missions.

The air station can now operate helicopters and small fixed wing aircraft like Dorniers. Its 1,006-metre runway is being upgraded to accomodate larger aircraft.

The runway on Coco Island has been extended to 2,441 metres and satellite imagery reveals that accomodation has been built on the island for about 1,000 personnel.

Two large hangars have also been constructed on the island.

Sources have also revealed that a large naval pier is being built at the island's northern tip.

During his visit to these locations, the CINCAN discussed the challenges faced by the troops posted there and commended their exemplary professionalism, unwavering commitment and steadfast dedication to duty.

Vice Admiral Vineet McCarty also reviewed ongoing projects.