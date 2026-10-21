Mukesh Ambani Hosts US Secretary Marco Rubio At Jamnagar Refinery

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and Executive Director Anant Ambani welcomed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor to Jamnagar, home to the world's largest refinery.

Tour of Jamnagar Complex and Future Vision

The visitors were given a tour of the world-class refinery complex, offering a first-hand view of its scale, advanced technology and integrated operations. According to a media statement issued by Reliance Industries, Secretary Rubio and Ambassador Gor were also explained Reliance's New Energy giga-factories, which are currently being commissioned in phases, and the data centres under construction.

The tour provided an overview of the company's investments across energy and digital infrastructure, bringing together its well-established advanced manufacturing and deep-tech capabilities. Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani outlined Reliance's long-term vision for the Jamnagar complex and its development as a centre for deep-tech, innovation and advanced manufacturing.

Talks on Energy, Digital and US Collaboration

The visit included wide-ranging discussions on the global energy landscape and opportunities for commercial partnerships across conventional and new energy. The exchange covered reliable and affordable energy supplies, technological advances, resilient supply chains and the investment required to meet growing demand, according to the statement.

Discussions also explored the increasing intersection of energy and digital infrastructure, including the role of dependable power in supporting data centres and the expansion of the digital economy.

Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shared their perspectives on opportunities for collaboration with US companies, drawing on complementary strengths in technology, engineering and advanced manufacturing.

The interaction provided a constructive opportunity to exchange industry perspectives and explore areas of mutual commercial interest, the media statement added.

Context of US Secretary's India Visit

Rubio touched down in Mumbai on Tuesday, where he held substantive talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, focusing on the India-US strategic partnership and progress in negotiations on the proposed trade deal. Additionally, he laid floral tributes to honour the victims of the November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which included six American nationals who lost their lives in the attacks.

His scheduled visit to Gujarat follows prior engagements in Mumbai and takes place against the backdrop of broader deliberations encompassing energy commerce, notably India's imports of Russian petroleum and prospects for expanding purchases of American energy resources. (ANI)

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