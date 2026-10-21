CAQM, Delhi Govt Hold Review Meeting To Tackle Rising Dust Pollution

A review meeting was held on Wednesday under the Co-Chairmanship of Rajesh Verma, Chairperson, Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), and the Chief Secretary, GNCTD, with concerned agencies of the Delhi Government to review dust pollution issues and strengthen coordinated action for effective air pollution mitigation in Delhi in the coming days.

CAQM Orders Strict Dust Mitigation Measures

According to a press release, the Commission emphasised that all concerned agencies must strictly comply with its Statutory Directions issued from time to time and ensure their strict implementation, and MCD was specifically directed to strengthen dust mitigation measures on roads and open areas under its jurisdiction. The review was held in continuation of the Commission's ongoing assessment of dust mitigation measures in Delhi. The release added that, earlier, vide Notice dated September 07 2026, MCD had been directed to appear before the Commission along with all its Deputy Commissioners on October 12 2026 and submit a detailed zone-wise presentation on efforts undertaken/being undertaken for removal of dust and garbage from roads.

During today's meeting, DPCC was directed to ensure close coordination among all concerned agencies for effective air pollution mitigation. Further, it has come to the notice that many agencies and departments involved in construction across Delhi are not ensuring dust mitigation measures like installation of wind barriers, dust screens, etc. and most importantly, for digging work which leads to accumulation of dust.

The release stated that the concerned departments were directed to take prompt action on identified dust pollution issues and take strict action against the concerned officials and project proponent/ implementing agencies in cases of violation and ensure compliance. Meanwhile, the Commission reiterated that strict action would be taken against officials failing to implement the Statutory Directions, particularly with regard to dust mitigation measures. The District Magistrates of GNCTD would monitor compliance and ensure that measures are implemented on the ground in their respective jurisdictions, the release added. (ANI)

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