Delhi Air Pollution: MCD Intensifies Dust Mitigation, Enforcement

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has intensified its efforts to combat air pollution through a series of dust mitigation, deep cleaning of roads and enforcement measures across the city.

According to MCD, deep cleaning of identified dust-prone roads is being undertaken in all 12 zones to control dust pollution. The Corporation has also strengthened field-level enforcement to address violations contributing to air pollution and ensure effective implementation of prescribed dust mitigation measures.

C & D Waste Management Measures

Additionally, MCD has designated sites in all 250 wards for dumping of construction and demolition (C & D) waste to prevent illegal dumping and facilitate better monitoring. Moreover, a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been prepared & disseminated to ensure proper dust mitigation at these sites.

The MCD mentioned that the prescribed measures include installation of continuous dust and wind-breaking walls at least three metres higher than the maximum height of material heaps, complete covering or regular wetting of dumped materials, particularly stone aggregates, and installation of specialised fine-nozzle water sprinkling systems across the entire area. Vehicles transporting C & D waste to and from these locations must also be fully covered to prevent dust emissions during transportation.

Strengthened Enforcement and Monitoring

360-degree PTZ cameras at all 125 sites have been installed, which will provide a direct feed of all activities to DPCC for round-the-clock monitoring.

To strengthen compliance, MCD has constituted Joint Enforcement Teams to take action against biomass burning, dust pollution arising from construction and demolition activities, use of unapproved fuels, and illegal dumping of C & D waste and garbage. These teams will also inspect decentralised C & D waste storage and dumping sites maintained by MCD.

In accordance with the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), efforts are also being undertaken to bring C & D activities within the ambit of the MALBA Portal to strengthen monitoring and ensure compliance with prescribed dust control norms.

Operational Measures and Equipment Deployment

As part of its operational measures, MCD has deployed a fleet of 167 water sprinklers and 40 mobile Anti-Smog Guns (ASGs) on various roads to control dust pollution. The deployment of this fleet is being undertaken in accordance with the different stages of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) issued by CAQM from time to time.

Further strengthening these efforts, 20 ASGs have been installed at various MCD facilities, including C & D processing plants, dumpsites and Waste-to-Energy (WTE) facilities, while 20 ASGs have been installed at MCD high-rise buildings.

Boosting Field-Level Operations

MCD has deployed vehicles for DPCC enforcement teams to strengthen field-level monitoring and ensure effective implementation of pollution control measures across all zones. An interim budgetary provision of ₹5 lakh has been released for each zone to facilitate the deployment of vehicles.

Directions have also been issued to utilise vehicles provided to special magistrates for litter-picker operations for enforcement purposes, wherever required. The vehicles are being utilised to facilitate regular inspections of allotted areas and prompt action against violations. The zonal authorities have been directed to ensure sustained enforcement, identify sources of pollution and implement corrective measures without delay.

Commissioner on Sustained Action

MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar said that air pollution requires sustained action, strict enforcement and close monitoring at every level. MCD is undertaking deep cleaning of roads, deploying dust suppression equipment and strengthening enforcement against activities contributing to air pollution.

Khirwar also called on zonal officers to ensure effective implementation of prescribed dust mitigation measures and regular field inspections by enforcement teams. He asserted that their focus is on ensuring tangible and sustainable improvements in Delhi's air quality through coordinated and timely action. (ANI)

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