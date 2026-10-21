Best Mimecast Alternatives For Manufacturing And Industrial Businesses

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) For a manufacturing business, an email-security review should include the correspondence that keeps purchasing, logistics and engineering work moving.

Supplier invoices, delivery changes, drawings and external maintenance requests all deserve attention. The concern is the employee's business-mail workflow; protection of industrial control systems requires its own assessment.

This shortlist examines alternatives to Mimecast using current public vendor information and their fit for those business-email requirements. It is not a detection benchmark or an assessment of operational-technology protection.

The six options represent different deployment and operating choices, which should be tested against the organisation's actual mail environment before any replacement decision.

Preserve the services the business already relies on

Document the current Mimecast capabilities in use, including any archiving, continuity or outbound controls alongside threat protection. Decide which must be retained and which are outside the replacement scope. A product that covers inbound phishing may address only part of the existing contract.

Build a pilot around procurement, finance, engineering and logistics. Include shared mailboxes, external suppliers and any systems that send operational notifications. Ask what happens when an important legitimate message is held for review, including outside office hours.

Test the escalation route with the people who can authorise a decision. The procurement comparison should make deployment, permissions, service dependencies and response responsibilities as visible as the threat-detection features.

1. Noon Security: employee inbox protection with connected training

Noon Security connects to Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace by API and checks for phishing, BEC and impersonation. Simulations and awareness training sit alongside inbox protection.

For an industrial business, focus the evaluation on employees handling supplier and executive requests. Use a fictional bank-detail change and a legitimate engineering document as pilot examples, then follow the review process.

Confirm how reports from shared operational workflows are handled and who can make an urgent decision. Noon fits a workforce-security assessment where the organisation wants technical email controls connected to the behaviour of the people using them.

2. Fortinet FortiMail: deployment choices for varied estates

Fortinet FortiMail supports multiple deployment models and protects against email threats including phishing, malware, impersonation and BEC. It deserves consideration where the email estate has architectural requirements beyond a single cloud tenant. Map the proposed design before comparing features, including mail routing, management and recovery responsibilities.

Ask the team to demonstrate how an authorised supplier message is investigated and released. Existing Fortinet experience may inform the operating discussion, but verify the email-specific configuration and skills required. Select the deployment that matches the company's service needs and support arrangements.

3. Barracuda Integrated Email Protection: API-based cloud coverage

Barracuda Integrated Email Protection provides API-based protection for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace. A manufacturing company using those environments can assess it against its cloud-mail workflow. Include purchasing teams that regularly encounter new suppliers and staff handling time-sensitive transport messages.

Check the investigation evidence, response controls and supported account types in the proposed package. Ask how the platform coexists with current email settings during migration.

The useful comparison is the work required to protect and investigate business correspondence while preserving the legitimate communications the organisation depends on.

4. Proofpoint Core Email Protection: architecture and investigation fit

Proofpoint's cloud email-security offering addresses phishing, BEC and account takeover, with API and gateway approaches presented in its product portfolio. Buyers should establish which architecture and components are proposed for their environment.

In a manufacturing pilot, involve the people who receive supplier documentation as well as central security staff. Ask how an alert is explained, which team approves a release and what evidence is retained. Verify any continuity or retention requirements separately.

The choice should reflect the complete operating brief, including the division of responsibilities between internal teams and service providers.

5. Microsoft Defender for Office 365: review native impersonation controls

Microsoft Defender for Office 365's impersonation insight helps administrators review detections associated with protected users and domains. It is a useful candidate for a Microsoft 365 organisation evaluating its available native controls.

Check licences, policy coverage and the configuration applied to procurement and finance staff. Demonstrate a supplier-impersonation example and inspect the information the duty administrator can use.

Include the steps needed to respond to a legitimate exception. Comparing enabled native protection with other proposals helps the business identify which additional capabilities it actually needs to purchase.

6. IRONSCALES: coordinated handling of BEC incidents

IRONSCALES combines BEC detection with clustering and automated remediation of related incidents. This is relevant where one supplier-themed message may reach several teams. Ask to see how related reports are presented and what authority the administrator retains over the response.

Include a case where a message is legitimate but unusual, since supplier relationships can change. For a business with several sites, clarify how local staff escalate a concern to the central owner. Judge the workflow by whether it supports timely, traceable decisions for the people handling purchasing and operational correspondence.

Make migration a controlled operational change

Before retiring the existing service, verify each capability marked as essential. Record the point at which the new control becomes authoritative and the person who confirms coverage.

Check routing, allowlists, reporting instructions and the handling of historical records. Keep a rollback plan appropriate to the deployment.

Choose a handover period with the relevant business owners available. Test ordinary supplier communications as well as harmless simulated threats, and ensure urgent exceptions have an owner outside standard office hours.

A successful replacement protects the required email workflows and gives the organisation a clear way to investigate problems without leaving purchasing, finance or engineering teams uncertain about the next step.

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