Metropolitan Museum Exhibition Confuses Visitors

MENAFN - USA Art News) The Metropolitan Museum of Art's exhibition“Costume Art” is generating confusion and appears problematic, despite its simple title. The exhibition aims to reveal“the inherent relationship between clothing and the body” by pairing garments with art objects, as explained on the museum's website.

Organized into body typologies, the show features sections such as“Naked and Nude Body,”“Anatomical Body,”“Abstract Body,”“Aging Body,”“Mortal Body,” and“Epidermal Body.” The Costume Institute's new Condé M. Nast Galleries, spanning nearly 12,000 square feet adjacent to the Grand Hall, house approximately 200 garments.

Some pairings effectively enable visitors to experience the objects“through the lens of fashion, so the art becomes embodied,” stated Andrew Bolton, the Costume Institute's Curator in Charge, to the Art Newspaper. An example includes diaphanous Grecian-style gowns presented with ancient Greek vessels.

However, many other correspondences are perceived as forced, superficial, or questionable. For instance, garments from designer Chet Lo's Spring 2025 collection, which included fabric swatches and audio descriptions for individuals with blindness and vision disabilities, are placed alongside Pablo Picasso's 1903 painting“The Blind Man's Meal.” Additionally, a 4th–3rd century BCE limestone votive ear inscribed“I belong to a deaf person” accompanies the“Deaf Dysmorphia” ensemble from 2023 by deaf designer Justin Dougan-Leblanc.

The exhibition also includes works by cisgender men in sections like“Pregnant Body” and“Reclaimed Body.” The latter pairs Michaela Stark's 2026 body-binding outfit“Twisted” with a photograph by Hans Bellmer of one of his faceless, limbless poupée sculptures.

Source: Hyperallergic