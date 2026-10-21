Colorado Wildlife Crossing Cuts Collisions By 91 Percent

MENAFN - USA Art News) A new wildlife-only bridge in Colorado, completed in, has dramatically reduced vehicle collisions involving animals. Within the first nine months of its operation, wildlife-vehicle collisions along Interstate 25 dropped by

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) constructed the overpass, which is currently the largest of its kind in North America. Prior to its opening, dozens of animals died annually due to vehicle collisions, sometimes as frequently as one per day during migration seasons. The structure spans I-25's six lanes and is covered with grass, providing animals such as elk, bears, and coyotes uninterrupted access to 39,000 acres of habitat on both sides of the highway.

This project is one of several similar initiatives underway across the United States, with Colorado implementing additional underpasses and smaller bridges. Brandon Marette, a wildlife biologist with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, recounted a particularly moving observation to CBS News:“One of the most heartwarming moments for me was when CDOT sent me a picture of an elk mama taking her calf under I-25.”

Source: This Is Colossal