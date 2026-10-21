NFL Color Field Program Debuts Jammie Holmes Art In Paris

MENAFN - USA Art News) Thehas launched, a new initiative combining football and visual arts. This platform will feature large-scale installations, original programming, and immersive cultural experiences, according to a press release. Its debut coincides with the NFL's first regular season game inon

As part of an NFL Experience Paris installation this weekend, a painting by artist Jammie Holmes will be integrated into hand-painted end zones for a flag-football field. This field will be set up beneath the Eiffel Tower. Holmes, a Louisiana native, is a recent fellow at Paris 's Académie des beaux-arts and Cité internationale des arts, and a fan of the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris.

NFL Color Field expands on NFL Artist Replay, a program initiated in 2023 to highlight diverse artistic voices and commemorate the narratives, identities, and cultural perspectives that define football. Curated by Jasmine Martin of Pivotal Arts, the new initiative“builds on that foundation, anchoring each moment with a signature artist partnership and large-scale installation that transforms a football field into a canvas for original artwork,” the press release notes. After its Paris launch, another iteration of NFL Color Field is planned for Miami Art Week in December.

Holmes recently learned that his great-grandfather was stationed in France and visited Montmartre during World War I. He stated,“There's something powerful about bringing a piece of Louisiana and Saints fandom to Paris, especially knowing that my own family's history stretches across both places. So much of my art is about the things we carry with us, like our memories, our families and our backgrounds.” Holmes added,“I hope it shows young people that creativity is possible for them too, that they can take their own stories and roots and turn them into something that reaches the world.”

Source: ARTnews