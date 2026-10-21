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FOG Design+Art Expands 2027 Fair To 76 Exhibitors


Date: 2026-10-21 02:09:16

(MENAFN- USA Art News) The FOG Design+Art fair has unveiled a list of 76 exhibitors for its 2027 edition, scheduled to take place from January 21–24 at the Fort Mason Center for the Arts in San Francisco. The upcoming fair will feature a 20 percent increase in participating galleries, adding 13 more participants compared to the previous year, following a 30 percent rise in applications.

The main FOG pavilion will host 47 galleries, including notable names such as Gladstone, Lehmann Maupin, David Zwirner, P.P.O.W, Perrotin, and Taka Ishii Gallery.

To accommodate the expanded roster, the fair plans to reconfigure its layout, adding approximately seven booths to the primary exhibition area and extending the Focus pavilion to a second floor. This revised arrangement aims to welcome more attendees.

Blumenkranz also addressed perceptions regarding blue-chip galleries' ability to cultivate a collector base within the Bay Area's technology sector.“They are looking for ways to get involved in the art world, and the answer is FOG first and foremost. It's a gateway to the wider art world for them.”

We previously reported:

The FOG Design+Art fair in San Francisco announced 76 exhibitors for its 2027 edition, increasing its size by 20 percent and revising its layout to accommodate

Source: Artforum

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USA Art News

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