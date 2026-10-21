One In 10 Brits Would Buy Next Door To Choose Their Neighbours After A Lottery Win

One in 10 Brits admit they'd buy the house next door so they could choose their neighbours if they won the lottery.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 52 per cent would do something frivolous if they won a major jackpot prize.

With other such acts including paying someone to do all their queuing for them for the rest of their life and hiring a lookalike to attend dull events so they don't have to.

While others would purchase the empty seat next to them on every train journey or permanently reserve a table at their favourite pub.

But the research commissioned by The National Lottery [] whose Powerball jackpot stands at £318 million found it wouldn't all be spent on playful things.

Almost all (97 per cent) would share their winnings with others, spreading their fortune among three people on average.

More than half (52 per cent) would give some to their children, 61 per cent would gift some to their partner and 16 per cent would even give their pet some.

While 35 per cent would give to charity and seven per cent would give money to work colleagues.

Andy Carter, senior winners' advisor for Allwyn which operates the lottery, said:“While people may admit to a little harmless playfulness when imagining life as a millionaire, the research shows generosity remains a huge part of the dream.

“With most people saying they'd share their winnings with family, friends and the people who matter most to them.”

The study also revealed who those polled would like to see win if they weren't lucky enough to scoop the jackpot themselves.

Almost four in 10 (37 per cent) would want their partner to win followed by their mum (27 per cent) and children (24 per cent).

Dads fare less well (14 per cent) - although they still rank above best friends (12 per cent).

Siblings come even lower, with 10 per cent wanting their sister to win and just nine per cent their brother to.

But there are plenty of people those polled wouldn't want to see strike it lucky at all - 35 per cent admitted there's someone they'd be secretly gutted to see become an overnight millionaire.

Those who are already wealthy topped the 'anyone but them' list (30 per cent), followed by previous lottery winners (16 per cent) and politicians (14 per cent).

Other unpopular choices include owners of multiple properties (13 per cent),“social media show-offs” (12 per cent), former school bullies (11 per cent) and those with inherited wealth (11 percent).

For some, the prospect of an ex-partner winning big was particularly painful - 25 per cent said they'd rather walk on hot coals than see an old flame land a life-changing jackpot.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday's Powerball draw which closes for entries at 11.55pm on Monday 19 October, Andy Carter added:“We all do it. Close our eyes and start spending a jackpot win as soon as we've purchased our ticket.

“It's no surprise people are daydreaming about how a truly life-changing sum could transform their lives, who they'd share it with and, according to our research, who they perhaps wouldn't.”