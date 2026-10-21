A Third Of Home Workers Admit They've Turned Off Their Camera To Eat A Snack

A third of adults who work from home admit they've turned off their camera to eat a snack, research has revealed.

Half admit to snacking more when working from their dwellings compared to the traditional workplace - mainly thanks to the kitchen being nearby (43 per cent), boredom (38 per cent), and feeling like they've earned a reward (29 per cent).

It comes as a poll of 2,000 Brits found 49 per cent agree there are very few locations they would consider it unacceptable to scoff a snack.

With those polled owning up to eating treats in a host of unusual locations, including while waiting to be seen for a job interview, on a rollercoaster or even at the top of a volcano.

The research was commissioned by Little Moons [], which has also produced a quiz to uncover your snacking personality and your perfect snack match based on your tastes.

In addition to this, the brand has teamed up with Amber Rose Gill for its First in My Bloodline campaign, exploring the unexpected places Gen Z now snack where parents or grandparents wouldn't.

As part of the campaign the Love Island winner was challenged to eat miniature mochi bites, Mini Moons, while wing walking.

Milly Tuck, spokesperson for brand, said: "It looks like we're entering a new era of snacking, with people embracing snacks wherever life takes them.

"Busy lifestyles coupled with our appetite for interesting and viral snacks means that snacking has become far more embedded into people's daily routines, with many happy to enjoy a quick bite wherever they happen to be."

The research also found 19 per cent of people have secretly brought snacks to a friend's house, while a further 14 per cent have considered it.

Reasons for this include trying to avoid going hungry (53 per cent), not wanting to ask for food (34 per cent) and because their friend always has boring snacks (18 per cent).

There were also noticeable generational differences, with 50 per cent of Gen Zs claiming they have eaten a snack somewhere they believe their parents or grandparents would never.

Conversely, just 19 per cent of Boomers thought the same, according to data from OnePoll.

Gen Z emerged as the most daring snackers too, with 63 per cent describing themselves as adventurous, while only 10 per cent of Boomers felt similarly.

The younger generation were also more likely to eat snacks in unconventional settings, with 47 per cent snacking while walking, 25 per cent while waiting for appointments, and 16 per cent during calls or meetings.

By comparison, only 27 per cent of Boomers eat while walking, five per cent while waiting for an appointment and just two per cent during a call or meeting.

Little Moon's Milly Tuck added: "One of the most interesting findings was the clear generational divide in snacking habits.

"Younger adults were far more likely to describe themselves as adventurous and were more open to trying newer foods and flavours.

"Our campaign celebrates just this - the new and sometimes bizarre places that Gen Z will snack versus their parents or grandparents.”